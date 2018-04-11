French student beaten for defending gay couple given private audience with Pope

<p>"An incredible encounter with an exceptional man... I am thinking of you all on this special day for me. I leave full of strength, courage and hope," the 20-year-old wrote on the Facebook page of the association "Je soutiens Marin" (I support Marin), created by his parents and followed by nearly 200,000 people.</p><p>On 11 November 2016, Marin, then a third-year university student studying law and political science, came to the defence of a gay couple who were being attacked by a gang of youths after kissing at a bus stop.</p><p>Marin's alleged aggressor, a minor at the time of the incident, attacked him from behind, repeatedly clubbing him over the head with a crutch.</p><p>The young student spent weeks in a coma and had to undergo surgery to remove quarter of his skull to make room for the huge hematoma that had formed.</p><p>The attack left him with severe neurological damage and after several operations Marin now resides in a rehabilitation centre in Switzerland.</p><p>In the aftermath of the incident, messages and gestures of support flooded in for Marin with charity and sports events being organised in Lyon in hishonour.</p><p>Over social media Marin documents his long rehabilitation process and his relatives have created an association, "Head Held High" to support victims of head trauma.</p>