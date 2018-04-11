VIDEO: Billions of purple jellyfish-like creatures wash up on French beach

<div>Residents of the southern French seaside town of Palavas-les-Flots, got a shock when they took their usual morning stroll along the beach this week.</div><div>On Tuesday morning the sand at the town just south of Montpellier on the Mediterranean coast looked a little different. A lot more purple than sandy brown.</div><div>That's because billions of jellyfish-like creatures known in French as the “vélleles” (Velella in English), recognised for their oval shape and purple colour had washed up on the shores.</div><div>“I first thought petrol had spilled in the sea, seeing as all the beaches are covered for miles, but no, these are jellyfish” one resident told FranceInfo radio.</div><div>In fact the Velella are not officially jellyfish although they are lumped in the same family of creatures known as Cnidaria. They are often called "by the wind sailors" or "sea-rafts".</div><div>The strange incident happened because these jellyfish, which usually move together in large groups in the sea, have been pushed for three weeks by heavy winds towards the shores.</div><div>It's reportedly the first time an invasion of this type of jelly fish has happened in the south of France. These kind o jelly fish are normally found further north of the coast of Britain and Ireland.</div><div>A clean-up operation was due to take place on Wednesday and Thursday. </div><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'Zeu1P18Xo00\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube>