Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Airbus teams up with French firm to offer sleeping berths in cargo hold

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 April 2018
08:41 CEST+02:00
airbus

Share this article

Airbus teams up with French firm to offer sleeping berths in cargo hold
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 April 2018
08:41 CEST+02:00
Soon when you fly in an Airbus jet and you fancy a bit of shut-eye, all you will need do is make your way down to the cargo hold.

European aircraft giant Airbus announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with French firm Zodiac Aerospace to develop and market lower deck sleeping facilities for passengers that could be operational in A330 wide-body jets from 2020.

The sleeper compartments "would fit inside the aircraft's cargo compartments," Airbus said in a joint statement with Zodiac, a subsidiary of
the French aerospace company Safran.

The modules "will be easily interchangeable with regular cargo containers,"the statement said.

"Airlines will initially be able to choose from a catalogue of certified solutions by 2020 on A330," for the sleeper pods, with the possibility of
fitting them into A350 XWB airliners also being studied.

Airbus and Zodiac said the sleeping berths would not only improve passenger comfort, but also enable airlines to add value for their commercial operations.

"This approach to commercial air travel is a step change towards passenger comfort," said Geoff Pinner, head of Airbus' cabin and cargo programme

"We have already received very positive feedback from several airlines on our first mock-ups."

Christophe Bernardini, head of Zodiac's aerospace cabin division, said the project "reaffirms our expertise in lower-deck solutions. An improved
passenger experience is today a key element of differentiation for airlines."

In November 2016, the Air France-KLM had put forward the idea of sleeping berths for passengers in the economy class, either down in the hold or above the cabin in aircraft of the group's new low-cost subsidiary, Joon.

airbus
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

What's next for Americans who are behind on their taxes?

Get in the know so you don't get into trouble.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Where in France do all the American expats live?
  2. French strikes: What can I do to avoid plane or train travel misery?
  3. Department by department: Where in France are all the Brits living?
  4. Saudi prince 'commissioned porn films in Paris but never paid bill'
  5. French rail strike hits Monday services and leaves SNCF with '€100 million' bill...so far
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/04
wanted long rental
06/04
Looking for English kids songs teacher
03/04
San Francisco Theatre Company presents Lucia Berlin Stories
03/04
Need handyman for small job in 27
28/03
Monthly Paris Expat Theatre Night - drinks + show!
28/03
Paris Playhouse Youth Drama Classes
View all notices
Advertisement