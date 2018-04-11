Air France cancels 30 percent of flights on Wednesday due to strike

Here's what you can expect on Wednesday from Air France, where several staff unions are on strike.

40 percent of long-haul flights cancelled

35 percent of medium-haul flights cancelled to and from Paris-CDG

25 percent of short-haul flights cancelled between Paris-Orly and French provinces.

The airline put out a bulletin on Tuesday saying that last-minute delays and cancellations could be expected.

It added that it was too early to evaluate the impacts of the strikes called for April 17th, 18th, 23rd, and 24th.

Air France flights operated by an aircraft other than Air France or Joon will not be affected by the strikes.

Air France said on Tuesday that seven day-long strikes since February by workers demanding higher pay are set to cost it €170 million ($209 million).

"The impact on Air France's operating profit of seven days of strikes between February 22 and April 11 is estimated at 170 million euros," the group said.

The airline had already warned that the strikes were costing Air France €25 million each day, money the airline says it should be investing in buying planes and creating jobs.

Air France was forced to cancel scores of flights on Tuesday as pilots, cabin crew and ground staff pursue a sixth day of strikes aimed at securing higher pay.