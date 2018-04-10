18 things you didn't know about where all the English speakers live in France

Can you guess how many Irish there are officially in France? What about Indians or Canadians?

And what about where in France they all live? Are all Americans living within touching distance of the Eiffel Tower and all Brits packed into Dordogne like sardines? Not quite.

Stats given to The Local by France's statistics gods at INSEE reveal some interesting insights into the country's Anglophone population, which we narrowed down to Americans, British, Indians, Irish, Canadians, Australians, New Zealanders and South Africans. So apologies to those we left out.

Now INSEE's stats are the latest available, so from 2014, and they are the official figures for those foreigners that French authorities believe are living here. The reality of course could be a little different.

Nevertheless they throw some light on where everyone likes to live. Here goes...

1. Total number

In all, according to INSEE there are 230,491 native English speakers in France and it won't surprise anyone who has been to Dordogneshire or even Charenteshire for that matter that Brits dominate the Anglophone population. Officially there are 151,767 rosbifs. There are likely many more who spend much of the year in France but are not officially residents.

In second place come Americans, of whom there are 31,000 in France. In third place are Indians, whose population totals 19,134, then Canadians (12,568), Irish (9,086), Australians (3,996) and then finally New Zealanders (1,393) and South Africans (1,367).

2. Paris region dominates

The one region of France with the most English speakers is, as you'd expect, Île-de-France, which includes the country's capital city Paris and its surrounding departments.

In total Île de France is home to 59,390 Anglophones including nearly 20,000 Brits, 15,500 Americans, 14,000 Indians, 1,531 Australians, nearly 5,000 Canadians and a few hundred South Africans and New Zealanders.

Just under 25,000 of Île-de-France's English-speaking residents live within the Périphérique ring road. That is to say in Paris.

3. And the department with the most Anglophones is...

Obviously it's Paris, with 25,000 English speakers enjoying the cafe terraces and packed Metro, but outside the capital the department with the most English-speaking residents is Dordogne.

The 7,781 Anglophones in Dordogne are mostly Brits (7,285) but there are nine South Africans and around 150 Irish.

4. Room for more in central France

Of all the regions in mainland France that don't attract English speakers in big numbers, the most prominent are Centre-Val-de Loire and Bourgogne-Franche-Comte, where there are just 4,407 and 3,813 Anglophones respectively.

These are the two regions of mainland France which are the least densely populated, with only 50 residents per square kilometre in Bourgogne-Franche-Comte and 66 per square kilometre in Centre-Val de Loire.

The only departments in these two regions that are home to a decent number of English speakers are Indre-et-Loire (1,355) and Saône-et-Loire (1,118). So if you want to avoid English-speaking communities you know where to head to.

5. Brits like the banlieues more than Paris

While there are 8,222 Brits living in the City of Light, that is to say within the péripherique, there are many more living on the other side of that polluted noose around the capital's neck.

In the greater Paris region of Île-de-France, which includes the departments that immediately surround the capital, known as le Petit couronne as well as the outer-lying departments, there are nearly another 12,000 Brits.

But Brits don't go for just any old department, two in particular appeal more than the others: Yvelines (3,968) and Hauts-de-Seine (2,514), both to the west of Paris. The existence of international schools such as the British School of Paris in Croissy and easy access to the financial district of La Defense are just two of the reasons to explain the appeal of the western suburbs to Brits. Plus there is a British pub in the town of Saint-Germaine-en-Laye.

6. Indians live outside Paris

The Indian population of the Île-de-France region totals just over 14,000 (14,086) but only 2,188 of those live in Paris. Most live in the suburbs around Paris with the department of Seine-Saint-Denis being the most populated, with 5,002 living in department number 93 (see map above).

The rest of the Indian population of Île-de-France is spread fairly evenly throughout the other departments around Paris, with 1,381 in Essonne, 1,330 in Hauts-de-Seine, 1,092 in Val-de-Marne and 2,000 in Val de Oise.

No other region in France comes close to having the same number of Indians as Île-de-France. Of the official Indian population in France of 19,134, some 14,000 live in the greater Pars region.

7. Australians love Paris

Around one quarter of France's Australian population (officially 3,996) live inside the péripherique. Or 917 to be precise. Although we know there are probably a few more Aussies than that in Paris given we personally know quite a few who are here with British or Irish passports.

The suburbs of the Paris region don't really seem to appeal to Aussies.

So it seems that if Australians are going to fly around the world and settle in the French capital then you might as well live in town.

8. The same can be said for Americans

Americans are even more likely than Australians to live in Paris rather than the surrounding suburbs. Americans have long had an infatuation with the French capital, thanks in part to the movies and the cultural differences so perhaps it's no surprise that nearly two thirds of the overall American population of the Île-de-France region (15,513) live in Paris (9,519).

Of the surrounding departments only Yvelines and Hauts-de-Seine have an American population that numbers more than 1,000.

9. Half of Americans in France live in Paris region

It is also perhaps unsurprising that out of the 31,180 Americans in France some 15,500 live in the Paris region.

Apart from the beauty of Paris it's also to do with wanting to live near jobs, administration centres and of course the American community.

10. But the Irish prefer the sunny south

While Brittany might be the closest region to Ireland both geographically and even culturally given the Celtic links, the Irish who have moved to France have headed further south. While Brittany is home to around 450, the regions in the southern half of France -- Nouvelle Aquitaine, Occitanie, PACA and Auvergne-Rhône Alpes -- all have around 1,000 Irish living there.

Could it be something to do with the sun?

11. Empty departments

It might not surprise you to read that Brits have spread to every department in France, although not evenly.

And the Irish, Canadians, Americans and Indians also have a representative in each department, although in some case there is only one.

But for Australians, South Africans and New Zealanders who fancy themselves as pioneers, then here's where you need to head to. (Although it's possible that people have moved to these departments since we started writing this article!)

As far as INSEE tells us there are no South Africans in the following departments: Yonne in Burgundy, Ardennes, Aube, Vosges and Meuse in the east, Lozere in the south-west and Ardeche, Loire and Haute-Loire in central France.

There are no Kiwis living in Haute-Loire or South Corsica. Indre in central France has a vacancy for a Kiwi, as do Doubs, Ardennes and Haute-Marne in the east. Tarn-et-Garonne in the south-west is also up for grabs.

The department of Haute-Loire is home to no Australians or South Africans. Photo: AFP

As for Australians there is only one department in the whole of France that is missing an Aussie: Meuse in the east. Don't all head there at once.

12. The island of beauty does not impress

Corsica, known as the island of beauty, is not a big pull for English speakers. In fact it's the region of France that by far has the fewest number - only 289 in total.

That number includes one Irish person in southern Corsica and one Indian living in the north of the island. There are only a handful of people from each country. That fact might be explained by the higher cost of living, lack of transport links or major urban hub, and also the fact that Corsican nationalists have been known to blow up holiday homes from time to time.

13. Brits dominate the south-west

After Île-de-France, the region of France home to the most English speakers is Nouvelle-Acquitaine, which geographically is France's biggest region stretching down the west coast of France and deep into the heart of central France.

But while there are just under 44,000 Anglophones in Nouvelle Acquitaine that number is dominated by Brits, of whom there are just over 39,000. Of all the other countries, only the Irish (1,166) and the Americans (1,766) number more than 1,000.

With some six million people living in 84,000 square kilometres Nouvelle Acquitaine is one of France's least densely populated regions. And British residents are spread out across the region, although Dordogne an Charente are clearly out in front being home to 7,285 and 6,103 respectively.

14. What's wrong with Lozère?

There are a few departments in France that just don't seem to attract English speakers at all. The eastern department of Territoire de Belfort, France's smallest in size outside the Paris area, has only 110 Anglophones. Meuse in the east has only 104, some 66 of whom are Brits. South Corsica is home to 113 including one Irish person. Ardennes in the east has only 88, including one Australian, two Irish people and three Canadians.

But the prize for the department with the fewest English speakers goes to Lozère in south central France, where officially there are only 79 Anglophones, 49 of whom are Brits along with 11 Americans. (Are you one of them? We'd love to hear from you.)

Lozère is France's least populous department with only 5,167 residents. It is mostly agricultural and is without any major urban centres. A chunk of the department is the Cevennes national park, which is why there are only 15 people per kilometre square. It certainly sounds and looks like a beautiful place to live.

15. Brittany more popular than Normandy

Brittany in western France and its neighbour Normandy rival each other when it comes to everything from tourism to Camembert cheese and from cider to who lays claim to Mont St Michel.

But when it comes to where the English speakers live, Brittany appears to win hands down with 14,581 calling the region home compared to 9,000 in Normandy. Morbihan (4,148) and Côtes d'Armor (5,352) are the two most popular departments in Brittany while Manche (3,605) is the most popular department in Normandy. Both regions' Anglophone populations are dominated by Brits. There are also nearly 700 Canadians, over 400 Irish and 700 Americans in Brittany.

16. Haute Garonne the place to be in Occitanie

The huge region of Occitanie, made up of the former regions Languedoc-Roussillon and Midi-Pyrénées is hugely popular, which perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise given it includes the southern Mediterranean, the Pyrennees, historic towns, and of course it has the sun.

But of all the departments in Occitanie it's Haute-Garonne, which includes the city of Toulouse and stretches up over the Pyrennees to the Spanish border, which attracts by far the most English speakers, almost 6,000 in total. It's popular with all nationalities, including several hundred Irish and over 800 Americans.

17. The lure of the Côte d'Azur

All along the sunny south coast of France there are thriving Anglophone populations.

The department of Pyrennees-Orientales is home to 2,300, neighbouring Aude department has just over 4,000, Herault has just under 5,000 and Gard around 1,800. Then in the Bouches-du-Rhône there are 3,700, including nearly 400 Indians and 150 Australians.

In the Var there are nearly 3,300, including 2,500 Brits.

But it is the department of Alpes-Maritimes which includes the Côte d'Azur towns of Nice, Monaco and Antibes, that is home to the biggest concentration of English speakers on the south coast, with over 8,500 living among the hills and coves of the picturesque Riviera.

There are 250 Australians, over 400 Canadians, 380 Indians, nearly 500 Irish, 90 New Zealanders, 70 South Africans, over 1,000 Americans and nearly 6,000 Brits. And who could blame them? Although it does snow there sometimes.

18. They love the Alps

One of the departments with the highest number of English speakers is Haute-Savoie in the Alps.

Some 5,393 Anglophones live in the spectacular setting that is Haute-Savoie, including a few hundred Irish, Canadians, Americans, and 4,000 Brits.

Perhaps there's not a more beautiful place to live in France?