Air France puts strike bill at €170 million as staff begin new two-day walkout

Air France said on Tuesday that seven day-long strikes since February by workers demanding higher pay are set to cost it 170 million euros ($209 million).

The estimate was contained a statement on the passenger numbers of Air France-KLM, which said they had increased by 5.4 percent in March.

The airline had already warned that the strikes were costing Air France €25 million each day, money the airline says it should be investing in buying planes and creating jobs.

Air France were forced to cancel scores of flights on Tuesday as pilots, cabin crew and ground staff pursue a sixth day of strikes aimed at securing higher pay. The industrial action will continue for a seventh day and Wednesday and unions have warned there will be more strikes later in the month (see calendar below).