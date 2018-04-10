Air France cancels 30 percent of flights on Wednesday due to strike

<p>Here's what you can expect on Wednesday from Air France, where several staff unions are on strike. </p><ul><li><strong>40 percent of long-haul flights cancelled</strong></li><li><strong>35 percent of medium-haul flights cancelled to and from Paris-CDG</strong></li><li><strong>25 percent of short-haul flights cancelled between Paris-Orly and French provinces.</strong></li></ul><p>The airline put out a bulletin on Tuesday saying that last-minute delays and cancellations could be expected. </p><p>It added that it was too early to evaluate the impacts of the strikes called for April 17th, 18th, 23rd, and 24th.</p><p>Air France flights operated by an aircraft other than Air France or Joon will not be affected by the strikes. </p><p>Air France said on Tuesday that seven day-long strikes since February by workers demanding higher pay are set to cost it €170 million ($209 million).</p><p>"The impact on Air France's operating profit of seven days of strikes between February 22 and April 11 is estimated at 170 million euros," the group said.</p><p>The airline had already warned that the strikes were costing Air France €25 million each day, money the airline says it should be investing in buying planes and creating jobs.</p><p>Air France was forced to cancel scores of flights on Tuesday as pilots, cabin crew and ground staff pursue a sixth day of strikes aimed at securing higher pay. </p><div id="article-body"><div id="premium-container"><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180410/french-strikes-what-can-i-do-if-my-train-or-plane-is-cancelled">READ ALSO: What can I do if my plane or train is cancelled?</a></p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1523342096_.calendar.updated.local..jpg" /></p><p>Unions say workers deserve to benefit from years of belt-tightening that has brought the carrier back to operating profitability, after seeing their wages effectively frozen since 2011.</p><p>Saturday saw the highest cancellation rate since unions called for the daylong work stoppages in February in pursuit of a six percent pay raise. Air France management estimated 34 percent of pilots walked out, 26 percent of crew and 19 percent of ground staff.</p><p>Management's offer of a one percent raise this year has been rejected.</p><p>The Air France industrial action coincides with rolling strikes by workers at the state rail operator SNCF, as well as protests by students, public servants, energy workers and rubbish collectors.</p><p>On Monday SNCF chiefs said the ongoing rail strike, which is due to last until June has cost €100 million. </p><p>Although the various protests have different aims, they have created a general atmosphere of social discontent as President Emmanuel Macron pursues his ambitious reform drive.</p></div></div>