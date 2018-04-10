Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Air France cancels 30 percent of flights on Wednesday due to strike

10 April 2018
17:11 CEST+02:00
Photo: AFP
Some 30 percent of Air France flights have been cancelled on Wednesday. Here's how you may be affected by the strike action.

Here's what you can expect on Wednesday from Air France, where several staff unions are on strike. 

  • 40 percent of long-haul flights cancelled
  • 35 percent of medium-haul flights cancelled to and from Paris-CDG
  • 25 percent of short-haul flights cancelled between Paris-Orly and French provinces.

The airline put out a bulletin on Tuesday saying that last-minute delays and cancellations could be expected. 

It added that it was too early to evaluate the impacts of the strikes called for April 17th, 18th, 23rd, and 24th.

Air France flights operated by an aircraft other than Air France or Joon will not be affected by the strikes. 

Air France said on Tuesday that seven day-long strikes since February by workers demanding higher pay are set to cost it €170 million ($209 million).

"The impact on Air France's operating profit of seven days of strikes between February 22 and April 11 is estimated at 170 million euros," the group said.

The airline had already warned that the strikes were costing Air France €25 million each day, money the airline says it should be investing in buying planes and creating jobs.

Air France was forced to cancel scores of flights on Tuesday as pilots, cabin crew and ground staff pursue a sixth day of strikes aimed at securing higher pay. 

READ ALSO: What can I do if my plane or train is cancelled?

Unions say workers deserve to benefit from years of belt-tightening that has brought the carrier back to operating profitability, after seeing their wages effectively frozen since 2011.

Saturday saw the highest cancellation rate since unions called for the daylong work stoppages in February in pursuit of a six percent pay raise. Air France management estimated 34 percent of pilots walked out, 26 percent of crew and 19 percent of ground staff.

Management's offer of a one percent raise this year has been rejected.

The Air France industrial action coincides with rolling strikes by workers at the state rail operator SNCF, as well as protests by students, public servants, energy workers and rubbish collectors.

On Monday SNCF chiefs said the ongoing rail strike, which is due to last until June has cost €100 million.  

Although the various protests have different aims, they have created a general atmosphere of social discontent as President Emmanuel Macron pursues his ambitious reform drive.

