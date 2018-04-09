One in four Air France flights to be cancelled Tuesday due to strike

<p>The walkout has affected international and domestic travel, with a quarter of all flights set to be cancelled on Tuesday.</p><p>Only 65 percent of long-haul flights to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle will run normally, with 73 percent of medium-haul flights being maintained, Air France said in a statement.</p><p>Only four out of five short-haul flights to and from Paris Orly airport and in regional hubs were due to run.</p><p>Unions say workers deserve to benefit from years of belt-tightening that have brought the carrier back to operating profitability, after seeing their wages effectively frozen since 2011.</p><p>Saturday saw the highest cancellation rate since unions called for the daylong work stoppages in February in pursuit of a six percent pay raise. Air France management estimated 34 percent of pilots walked out, 26 percent of crew and 19 percent of ground staff.</p><p>Management's offer of a one percent raise this year has been rejected.</p><p>Unions have already warned of more strikes to come, with five more days of walkouts planned including another one on Wednesday.</p><p>The airline has warned that the strikes are costing Air France €25 million each day, money the airline says it should be investing in buying planes and creating jobs.</p><p>The Air France industrial action coincides with rolling strikes by workers at the state rail operator SNCF, as well as protests by students, public servants, energy workers and rubbish collectors.</p><p>Although the various protests have different aims, they have created a general atmosphere of social discontent as President Emmanuel Macron pursues his ambitious reform drive.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523275683_.calendar.updated.local..jpg" style="width: 550px; height: 548px;" /></p>