Every post office in France paralysed by computer bug

<p>The bug hit the country’s 8,500 post offices on Monday morning and by mid-afternoon was still not fixed.</p><p>The firm’s tech teams were working to repair the fault, which La Poste says appears to be a technical failure and not the result of hacking.</p><p>The firm’s internet and ATM cash machines were operating normally, it said.</p><div>"The network has faced a computer problem since this morning in all its retail outlets, rendering certain operations impossible at counters," La Poste said in a statement.</div><div>This was the first time that the entire network has ground to a halt, according to LCI news channel.</div><div>Post office workers were advising customers to use the machines to buy stamps while they waited for the computer system to get back on track.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Sans informatique <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaPoste?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaPoste</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/lisalaposte?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lisalaposte</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LaPosteBusiness?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LaPosteBusiness</a> ne sait pas du tout fournir un recommandé, pas de plan de secours, pas de recherche manuelle possible, mais d’informatique nulle part de la journée 👎🏻 <a href="https://t.co/m8qSu49hbf">pic.twitter.com/m8qSu49hbf</a></p>— Hervé Schauer (@Herve_Schauer) <a href="https://twitter.com/Herve_Schauer/status/983305078256865281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 9, 2018</a></blockquote></div></div><div>Some customers took to Twitter to lament that La Poste had no fall-back plan and its workers were unable to handle things like registered mail manually.</div><div>"Post officer workers cannot help you. We advise you to use the (La Poste) app or the internet sites to carry out your operations," a La Poste spokesperson told LCI.</div>