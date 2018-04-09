Drunk, sabre-wielding French mayor arrested after confronting travellers

<p>Richard Trinquier was detained on Sunday after he turned up, along with the deputy mayor of the suburb Wissous and two off-duty local police officers, at the car park of a creche where the travellers were attempting to set up a halting site, media reports said.</p><p>“He threatened the travellers with a katana,” a long, single-edged sword used by Japanese samurai, officials said, adding that he also had armed himself with a handgun and wore body armour.</p><p>“Evidently there were tensions between the mayor and the (traveller) community,” the local prosecutor’s office said.</p><p>The mayor of Wissous, a community of about 8,000 people that lies nearly Orly airport south of Paris, reportedly has a licence to use a handgun for sporting purposes but does not have a permit to carry a gun in public.</p><p>A member of the community with who had the altercation was also arrested on Sunday after police found a rifle in his vehicle.</p><p>Wissous regularly has to deal with illegal traveller camps, Le Parisien said. An official halting site for 200 caravans is due be opened in the suburb.</p>