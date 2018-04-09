Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Drunk, sabre-wielding French mayor arrested after confronting travellers

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 April 2018
16:53 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Drunk, sabre-wielding French mayor arrested after confronting travellers
Wissous mayor Richard Trininuier. Photo AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 April 2018
16:53 CEST+02:00
The mayor of a Paris suburb has been arrested after attempting, drunk, wearing a flak jacket and armed with a Japanese sabre and a handgun, to stop members of the travelling community setting up a camp in his town, police said.

Richard Trinquier was detained on Sunday after he turned up, along with the deputy mayor of the suburb Wissous and two off-duty local police officers, at the car park of a creche where the travellers were attempting to set up a halting site, media reports said.

“He threatened the travellers with a katana,” a long, single-edged sword used by Japanese samurai, officials said, adding that he also had armed himself with a handgun and wore body armour.

“Evidently there were tensions between the mayor and the (traveller) community,” the local prosecutor’s office said.

The mayor of Wissous, a community of about 8,000 people that lies nearly Orly airport south of Paris, reportedly has a licence to use a handgun for sporting purposes but does not have a permit to carry a gun in public.

A member of the community with who had the altercation was also arrested on Sunday after police found a rifle in his vehicle.

Wissous regularly has to deal with illegal traveller camps, Le Parisien said. An official halting site for 200 caravans is due be opened in the suburb.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

What's next for Americans who are behind on their taxes?

Get in the know so you don't get into trouble.

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Where in France do all the American expats live?
  2. French strikes: What can I do to avoid plane or train travel misery?
  3. Department by department: Where in France are all the Brits living?
  4. French rail workers press ahead with latest two-day strike
  5. Saudi prince 'commissioned porn films in Paris but never paid bill'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/04
Looking for English kids songs teacher
03/04
San Francisco Theatre Company presents Lucia Berlin Stories
03/04
Need handyman for small job in 27
28/03
Monthly Paris Expat Theatre Night - drinks + show!
28/03
Paris Playhouse Youth Drama Classes
27/03
English proofreading
View all notices
Advertisement