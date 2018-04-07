Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Star Wars spin-off 'Solo' to be presented at Cannes

AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
7 April 2018
01:28 CEST+02:00
Solo: A Star Wars Story will hit theatres in May. Photo: Lucasfilm
The latest spin-off in the Star Wars saga, dedicated to Han Solo, will be screened at Cannes next month, the film festival announced on Friday.
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' will grace the festival's red carpet ahead of its release in France and the US.
 
"Presented out of competition, the latest film of the Star Wars galaxy (directed) by Ron Howard brings together Han Solo, his faithful Chewbacca, the crooked Lando Calrissian, the Millenium Falcon and of course the droids," the festival said on its website.
 
'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' was the last in the franchise to air at Cannes in 2005.
 
The latest instalment takes the audience back to the youth of the famous smuggler and pilot Han Solo, played by US actor Alden Ehrenreich.
 
It is the second spin-off derived from the famous science fiction series, after 'Rogue One' was released in December 2016 which made more than $1 billion at the box office.
 
The Cannes International Film Festival will run from May 8th to 19th.
