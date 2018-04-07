Ex-Saint Laurent designer wins huge payout in contract dispute

<div>Court documents seen by AFP on Friday show that the "Sultan of skinny", famed for his skinny jeans look, was only paid €667,000 of the €10 million he had been promised for his last year in charge of French label Saint Laurent.</div><div>A spokesperson for Kering told AFP the group was appealing the decision.</div><div>Slimane, 49, one of fashion's hottest and most enigmatic talents, went through a messy divorce with Kering, the brand's owners, in 2016. He has since moved to the rival luxury conglomerate, LVMH, to <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180121/fashion-superstar-slimane-to-take-over-at-celine">take the reins at Celine</a>, where he will also create a men's line in a massive overhaul of the brand.</div><div>The latest payout comes two years after a Paris court ordered Kering to pay Slimane $13 million concerning a non-competition clause in his contract. The group also appealed that ruling.</div><div>Slimane's skinny and rock star chic looks made millions for both Dior and Saint Laurent, and were much copied by mass-market brands. Chanel boss Karl Lagerfeld once famously shed 41 kilos (90 pounds) in order to squeeze into Slimane's skinny jeans. </div><div>Like Lagerfeld, Slimane is a renowned photographer, and he has spent the last seven years living in Los Angeles, where he had moved his studio at the end of his reign at Saint Laurent.</div><div>The designer drew much of his inspiration from the LA rock scene, which he tirelessly documented with his photographs and in his blog. </div><div>A mysterious and intensely private figure, he nonetheless has struck up close friendships with many A-listers including pop star Lady Gaga.</div><div>The Libertines' bohemian frontman Peter Doherty also became a friend and muse, and figured prominently in his 2006 photo book, "London Birth of a Cult".</div><div>Born into an immigrant family in Paris, Slimane's father was a Tunisian boxer who became an accountant and his mother an Italian dressmaker.</div>