Air France cancels one third of flights due to strikes

<div>The walkout has affected international and domestic travel, with a quarter of long-haul flights cancelled. Around a third of medium-haul flights to and from Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport have not taken off. Thirty percent of short-haul flights have been cancelled to and from Paris's Orly airport and French regions.</div><div>Unions say workers deserve to benefit from years of belt-tightening that have brought the carrier back to operating profitability, after seeing their wages effectively frozen since 2011.</div><div>Saturday saw the highest cancellation rate since unions called for the daylong work stoppages in February in pursuit of a six percent pay raise. Air France management estimated 34 percent of pilots walked out, 26 percent of crew and 19 percent of ground staff.</div><div>Management's offer of a one percent raise this year has been rejected.</div><div>Unions have already warned of more strikes to come, with six more days of walkouts planned including two next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday.</div><div>The airline has warned that the strikes are costing Air France €25 million ($30 million) each day, money the airline should be investing in buying planes and creating jobs.</div><div>The Air France industrial action coincides with rolling strikes by workers at the state rail operator SNCF, as well as protests by students, public servants, energy workers and rubbish collectors.</div><div>Although the various protests have different aims, they have created a general atmosphere of social discontent as President Emmanuel Macron pursues his ambitious reform drive.</div>