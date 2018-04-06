Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
One third of Air France flights to be cancelled on Saturday due to strike

6 April 2018
13:29 CEST+02:00
Some 30 percent of Air France flights will be cancelled this Saturday as the company and its passengers brace for a fifth day of industrial action since February. And there's more to come.

France's national carrier Air France warned people planning to travel on Saturday to change their flights if possible due to the disruption set to be casued by another strike.

“The flight programme is updated every 24 hours. Disruptions and delays are possible,” the company said.

Air France will maintain 75% of its long-haul flights, 65% of its medium-haul flights in and out of Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport and 70% of short-haul flights going to and from the capital’s Orly airport, it said.

Air France workers, including pilots, cabin crews and ground staff, are demanding a 6% pay rise and have been holding a number of one-day strikes since February.

Industrial action looks set to continue as Air France bosses insist the company cannot offer more than a 1 percent pay rise to staff.

“We can’t give out money that we don’t have,” Air France CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac told RTL radio on Friday.

“I need to ensure Air France has a future, and to go any higher than that would jeopardise the company’s future,” he said.

 Six other strike days are planned this month on April 10th, 11th, 17th, 18th, 23rd and 24th, for which Air France is paying a heavy price.

Each strike day costs the company 25 million euros, La Tribune reported, and is likely to dissuade users to book flights with the company during the lucrative summer holiday period.

The calendar below shows those days set to be hit by strikes this spring. Blue is for rail strikes and those days with a red mark underneath are for Air France strikes.

by Emilie King

air france
Share this article

