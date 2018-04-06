One third of Air France flights to be cancelled on Saturday due to strike

<p>France's national carrier Air France warned people planning to travel on Saturday to change their flights if possible due to the disruption set to be casued by another strike.</p><p>“The flight programme is updated every 24 hours. Disruptions and delays are possible,” the company said.</p><p>Air France will maintain 75% of its long-haul flights, 65% of its medium-haul flights in and out of Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport and 70% of short-haul flights going to and from the capital’s Orly airport, it said.</p><p>Air France workers, including pilots, cabin crews and ground staff, are demanding a 6% pay rise and have been holding a number of one-day strikes since February.</p><p>Industrial action looks set to continue as Air France bosses insist the company cannot offer more than a 1 percent pay rise to staff.</p><p>“We can’t give out money that we don’t have,” Air France CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac told RTL radio on Friday.</p><p>“I need to ensure Air France has a future, and to go any higher than that would jeopardise the company’s future,” he said.</p><p> Six other strike days are planned this month on April 10th, 11th, 17th, 18th, 23rd and 24th, for which Air France is paying a heavy price.</p><p>Each strike day costs the company 25 million euros, La Tribune reported, and is likely to dissuade users to book flights with the company during the lucrative summer holiday period.</p><p><i>The calendar below shows those days set to be hit by strikes this spring. Blue is for rail strikes and those days with a red mark underneath are for Air France strikes.</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1523014068_.calendar.updated.local..jpg" style="width: 550px; height: 548px;" /></p><p><i><strong>by Emilie King</strong></i></p>