How France plans to overhaul its much-criticized approach to autism

France's new strategy for autism, which the government has said aims to give autistic children and adults a life "as normal as possible", is set to be officially unveiled by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday.

It is hoped that this new plan will make up for the outdated treatment of children and adults with autism in France that has been denounced by the United Nations as a “widespread violation” of citizens’ rights.

During his election campaign Macron said that he wanted everyone “to be included in school and everyday life”.

Autism is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior and affects "about 1 percent of the population", which translates to about 700,000 people in France, including 600,000 adults, according to the French authorities.

The budget for the autism plan, which is the country's fourth, is €344 million which will be spent over five years, from 2018 to 2022 and aims to improve research, testing and management of autism.

Here's what you need to know.

Earlier diagnosis

From January 1st 2019, when the plan is set to be launched, around €106 million will be dedicated to an "early intervention package".

That means that during mandatory medical examinations that take place when an infant is nine months and 24 months-old, doctors will have to do a basic check and warn the parents if it seems like their child is showing signs of autism. At the moment, the process of diagnosing autism at an early age can take several months or more and 45 percent of children are diagnosed between 6 and 16, which the government says is "too late". Their argument is that if the disorder early and followed up quickly with intense medical support that in some cases developmental gaps could be made up and the extent of the disorder could be limited.

Professionals such as psychomotor specialists, who provide mind-body therapy, and occupational therapists are currently not supported by the French social security system.

But once the new plan comes into effect, by 2022 families will be supported with a fund of €90 million per year and will be able to access this kind of specialist care even before an official diagnosis.

