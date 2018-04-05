Be aware of the '500,000' mistaken French tax declarations

<div>Hundreds of thousands of pre-filled out income tax declaration forms have been under calculated as a result of a computer bug which hit the software used to produce them in March.</div><div>As a result of the computer bug some boxes on the forms have been left empty, according to Le Canard Enchaine newspaper. </div><div>That means that those who use the paper tax forms, which accounts for around 50 percent of taxpayers, could be set for even more of a headache during French tax season this year as they will be responsible for correcting any errors on the forms themselves. </div><div>Unsurprisingly the announcement has prompted outrage.</div><div>"They can't be serious!" Olivier Vadebout from the public finances division of the hard left CGT union told Le Parisien. </div><div>"The taxpayers who return the paper version, signing it without really looking, may be punished. And some may not notice the letter of correction from the tax authorities," he said.</div><div>But what exactly happened?</div><div>The computer bug which caused the mishap hit the software responsible for sorting the data of the national insurance fund for the elderly (CNAV). </div><div>But it won't only be retirees who are affected. </div><div>It turns out that the same software also collects all of the information on taxpayers including wages and social security contributions.</div><div>Until now, companies sent an annual statement regarding the contribution of their employees but this now happens on a monthly basis and it's this switch which is to blame for the bug.</div><div>On a positive note for taxpayers, however, these teething problems will hopefully all be for a good cause.</div><div>The reason for the change in the system, according to some sources, is the government's plan to finally deduct taxes at source from January 1st 2019.</div><div>But when your tax declaration arrives this year, be sure to read through it with an eagle eye. </div>