The videos posted on Twitter show passengers climbing through open windows to get on a train.

They were apparently taken on the RER D commuter line in Paris which has been badly hit by the rail strike in the past two days. In one of the images a man can be seen passing his child through the window of the train to another passenger before climbing in.

The person who tweeted the clip wrote: "What are you doing for your country today? I'm helping people get on the RER D through the window".

Another video shows

- Que faites vous pour la Nation aujourd'hui?

- J'aide les gens à prendre le RER D par la fenêtre. #JeSoutiensLaGreveDesCheminots pic.twitter.com/Ykg8mEdNF3 — Vanneur 🇫🇷🇺🇳🇲🇦 (@Vanneur) April 4, 2018

Grève de la SNCF: Les passagers du RER D rentrent par les fenêtres !#grevedescheminots pic.twitter.com/81GrOvpLlR — Nouvelles Informations (@ETFsNI) April 3, 2018

The video below claims to show people climbing through the windows of an RER D train at Melun. "It's crazy," wrote the tweeter.

Most of the trains that have been operating in France over the last two days have been packed to the rafters, especially those carrying commuters to Paris's main rail stations.

30000 personnes bloquent le pays.



Une véritable marée humaine se précipite sur le quai dès qu’un TER arrive en Gare de Lyon.



Les usagers qui attendent durant des heures sont exaspérés et certains sont en pleurs. pic.twitter.com/LwjBBl9JOo — 2017president (@2017president) April 4, 2018

Passengers were even crossing over tracks to avoid packed platforms, which as the video below shows proved hazardous.

WATCH: Commuters help a woman who fell onto the railway tracks at Gare de Lyon train station in Paris during a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers. #GrèveSNCF



Read more: https://t.co/8TtF1mz92b pic.twitter.com/xS59yMT275 — euronews (@euronews) April 3, 2018

And when train departures are announced passengers know they'll have to make a run for it if they want to get on.

#Grevedescheminots #Paris #GaredeLyon les usagers bloqués se bousculent pour entrer dans un des rares trains qui roulent en espérant qu'il reparte ensuite. #Greve3avril pic.twitter.com/BgBgFZaxlQ — LINE PRESS (@LinePress) April 3, 2018

Or with hordes of passengers to get the last train to Amiens, as seen in the video below.

