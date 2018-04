Where is it?

The house is situated in the hamlet of Saulgond, a ten minute drive away from the towns of Confolens and Chabanais (see map below) in western France. Both towns have a good range of shops and facilities.

On top of that, Limoges, world famous for its porcelain factories, is only a 40 minute drive away. It’s a great place for sightseeing and its great museums are definitely worth a visit.

Limoges international airport is also easily accessible from the town with direct flights to London, Manchester, Bristol and Leeds but also to Paris, Nice and Corsica.

The hamlet is a 20 minute drive away from the natural regional park of the Périgord Limousin, the perfect place for long walks with its beautiful forests and lakes.

The property is also a short drive away from a golf course.

Map: Google maps

How much does it cost?

The property costs €249,500, $305,788 or £217,809 depending on the current exchange rate.

Describe the property

This picturesque property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is a total of 178m2.

On the the ground floor there is a spacious living room complete with a woodburner, double-height ceiling and mezzanine storage area. From the living room there are doors to the rear terrace, the dining room and the utility room.

The property also has a large kitchen.

Two of the four bedrooms on the first floor are complete with en suite bathrooms. Outside the main building there is a large attractive stone barn which is approximately 150m2. Inside the owners have created a workshop, another room that was used as a gym and a mezzanine area with lockable storage area.

The house has a private drive and a beautiful garden.

The generous sized south facing terrace at the rear of the house features a BBQ area and pretty fish pond. In the garden is a wonderful large koi carp pond with a jetty that the owners would be prepared to leave the new owners. There is also a private rose garden with a pretty pagoda and a vegetable garden.

What the estate agent says

Estate agent Leggett Immobilier says: “This beautiful house is full of character and has been lovingly renovated by the current owners with lots of attention to detail, retaining the original features such as stunning oak beams and pointed stone walls. The flexible layout would suit someone wanting to offer B&B/a guest wing, or for those wanting the reassurance of a ground floor bedroom and bathroom.”

And the photos