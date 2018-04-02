Renowned mountain doctor killed in French avalanche

<p>Emmanuel Cauchy, 58, was among a group of off-piste skiers caught up in the avalanche in the Aiguilles Rouges area around the resort of Chamonix.</p><p>A well-known figure in French mountaineering, Cauchy had written several books on mountain rescue and penned newspaper articles under the name "Doctor Vertical".</p><p>The frostbite expert founded a rescue training institute, IFREMMONT, and gave help via videolink to the team treating Elisabeth Revol, the French climber rescued from Pakistan's "killer mountain" Nanga Parbat in January.</p><p>Ludovic Giambiasi, the climber who planned Revol's route, expressed "immense sadness" at the news.</p><p>"Another great man that the mountain has taken from us," he told AFP from Nepal.</p><p>Forecaster Meteo-France had on Saturday warned of a high avalanche risk in the Alps due to unusually thick snow for this time of year, liable to collapse due to strong winds.</p><p>At least three other people were hurt in the avalanche but their injuries were not life-threatening, local mountain police told AFP. The survivors were pulled out with the help of rescue dogs and a helicopter.</p><p>"The injured have been evacuated to the hospital in Sallanches," 30 kilometres away, the police said.</p><p>Three Spaniards, including a mountain guide, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180401/three-spaniards-die-in-swiss-avalanche" target="_blank">were killed by an avalanche while skiing off-piste</a> in the Obers Taelli area of the Swiss Alps on Saturday.</p><p>The victims, two men aged 37 and 48 and a 38-year-old woman, were among a group of five who had taken detection equipment with them in case of an avalanche.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180326/french-alps-two-skiers-swept-to-their-deaths-by-avalanche" target="_blank">French Alps: Two skiers swept to their deaths by avalanche</a></strong></p>