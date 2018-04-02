Air France unions announce new two-day strike

<p>The new dates are in addition to plans to strike on Tuesday and Saturday, in the same week that workers with rail operator SNCF also begin a series of strike days.</p><p>The staff of Air France have already carried out a work stoppage on three dates, February 22nd and March 23rd and 30th.</p><p>In a statement Sunday, the three pilot unions slammed the "obstinate refusal" of the airline's management "to take into consideration the least of their demands."</p><p>The pilots have been joined by unions representing flight attendants and ground personnel, which later issued a joint statement saying Air France "does not take seriously the determination of the employees and the unions."</p><p>Air France personnel are demanding a six percent salary increase, with unions arguing the airline should share the wealth with its staff after strong results in 2017.</p><p>But management insists it cannot offer higher salaries without jeopardising growth in an intensely competitive sector.</p><p>Air France told AFP late Sunday it "deplored the new strike which comes even as management is urging unions to come to new meetings on the negotiations".</p><p>The airline said it was necessary to maintain a dialogue "to limit the impact on the still fragile economic situation of the company."</p><p>Air France is set to bring in a 0.6 percent pay rise from April 1st and another 0.4 percent increase from October 1st, along with bonuses and promotions equivalent to a 1.4 percent raise for ground staff -- seen by unions as grossly inadequate.</p><p>The French state owns 17.6 percent of the carrier as part of the Air France-KLM group, Europe's second-biggest airline, which has been plagued by strikes and labour disputes in its French operations in recent years.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180401/macron-reform-drive-is-make-or-break-for-french-unions" target="_blank">Macron reform drive is make-or-break for French unions</a></strong></p>