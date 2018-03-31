French police charge Pippa Middleton's father-in-law with rape of a minor

David and Jane Matthews, attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and their son James at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London. Justin Tallis/Pool/AFP

The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton, whose sister Kate is married to Britain's Prince William, has been charged in France with the rape of a minor, a legal source told AFP on Friday, as a family spokesperson called the allegation "untrue and scandalous".