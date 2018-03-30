Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
France-bound holidaymakers face Dover delays over French security checks

30 March 2018
11:18 CEST+02:00
France-bound holidaymakers face Dover delays over French security checks
30 March 2018
For many Britons the Easter getaway to France began by being stuck in queues on Friday as heightened French security checks led to long delays at the Channel port of Dover.

Passengers heading to France for the Easter weekend are being warned of a 90-minute wait to clear French border controls in Dover due to heightened French security checks.

P&O ferries is urging customers to arrive at least an hour before their scheduled sailing times and to be ready with their passports.

Ferries were being held open as long as possible to get people on board.

P&O passengers were told they would be put on the next available ferry if they were stuck at border control.

Highways England, which runs the road network, said it was expecting backlogged traffic in the surrounding area, such as the A2 and A20.

France is on heightened security alert after the recent terror attack in Carcassonne.

Each holiday period such as Christmas or Easter sees security levels raised at the country's borders.

Recent highlights

