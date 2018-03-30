France-bound holidaymakers face Dover delays over French security checks

For many Britons the Easter getaway to France began by being stuck in queues on Friday as heightened French security checks led to long delays at the Channel port of Dover.

Passengers heading to France for the Easter weekend are being warned of a 90-minute wait to clear French border controls in Dover due to heightened French security checks.

P&O ferries is urging customers to arrive at least an hour before their scheduled sailing times and to be ready with their passports.

Due to heightened security checks at the French border controls there is currently some delay at the #PortofDover. Please allow plenty of time for your journey and have your passports ready on the correct page. Contact your ferry operator for updates on sailings. — Port of Dover Travel (@PoD_travelnews) March 30, 2018

Ferries were being held open as long as possible to get people on board.

#PODover - Queues at Check-In.

Please plan to arrive at least 60mins before your booked sailing time, we are holding check-in open for as long as we can to get everyone onboard. Currently checking in: 11:10 - On TIime

Next sailings: 12:05 & 12:55 — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) March 30, 2018

P&O passengers were told they would be put on the next available ferry if they were stuck at border control.

#PODover: Rest assured, if you are stuck in queues at Border Control we will put you on our next available sailing and get you on your way asap. — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) March 30, 2018

Highways England, which runs the road network, said it was expecting backlogged traffic in the surrounding area, such as the A2 and A20.

France is on heightened security alert after the recent terror attack in Carcassonne.

Each holiday period such as Christmas or Easter sees security levels raised at the country's borders.