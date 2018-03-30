Exiled Azerbaijani journalist shot and wife murdered near Toulouse

Rahim Namazov, a father of three, fled his oil-rich homeland in Central Asia for France in 2010 after suffering death threats and being imprisoned.
The 39-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering serious back injuries while his wife died after being hit in the head during the shooting in front of their home on Friday morning in the town of Colomiers near Toulouse.
One of their children, a 15-year-old boy, was in their apartment at the time and heard the gunfire, local authorities told AFP, adding that he was being looked after by a local trauma group.
Police said that seven bullets were fired in total.
Azerbaijan has been ruled by the repressive family of a strongman president Ilham Aliyev since 1993.