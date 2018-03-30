Easter weekend forecast in France: Mixed weather and 'difficulty' on the roads

Photo: AFP

France is looking at mixed weather conditions for the long Easter weekend, with spells of rain, sun and storms. Traffic is also expected to be "difficult" across much of the country on Friday and Monday.

The weather in France is set to be fairly inconsistent over the long weekend ahead, according to France's national weather agency Meteo France

Frequent spells of rain are predicted for the north of the country on Saturday.

In Paris, Saturday morning there will be some sunny spells but between 2 pm and 5 pm a storm is expected to hit the French capital.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to be a bit cloudy although no rain is expected after 8 am.

Even the south of the country is predicted to get showers over the Easter period, including parts of the southern regions of Occitanie and Nouvelle Aquitaine.

Saturday

Weather predictions for Saturday between 2 pm and 5pm. Map: Meteo France

However in the Mediterranean the weather conditions are set to be generally pleasant with sunny spells.

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures across the country are expected to be 2C to 4C below normal for the season with an average of 12C in Paris, 15C in Bordeaux and 18C in Corsica.

Sunday

On Monday the weather is expected to take a turn for the better in the south and most of the east of the country however the northwest will remain cloudy.

Temperatures on Monday will be significantly higher across the country with the mercury set to rise to 15C to 18C in most of the north and 17C to 22C in the south.

Difficult roads