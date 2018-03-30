Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Easter weekend forecast in France: Mixed weather and 'difficulty' on the roads

30 March 2018
10:24 CEST+02:00
Photo: AFP
30 March 2018
10:24 CEST+02:00
France is looking at mixed weather conditions for the long Easter weekend, with spells of rain, sun and storms. Traffic is also expected to be "difficult" across much of the country on Friday and Monday.
The weather in France is set to be fairly inconsistent over the long weekend ahead, according to France's national weather agency Meteo France
 
Frequent spells of rain are predicted for the north of the country on Saturday. 
 
In Paris, Saturday morning there will be some sunny spells but between 2 pm and 5 pm a storm is expected to hit the French capital.  
 
On Sunday, the weather is expected to be a bit cloudy although no rain is expected after 8 am. 
 
Even the south of the country is predicted to get showers over the Easter period, including parts of the southern regions of Occitanie and Nouvelle Aquitaine. 
 
Saturday
 
Weather predictions for Saturday between 2 pm and 5pm. Map: Meteo France
 
However in the Mediterranean the weather conditions are set to be generally pleasant with sunny spells. 
 
On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures across the country are expected to be 2C to 4C below normal for the season with an average of 12C in Paris, 15C in Bordeaux and 18C in Corsica.
 
Sunday
 
 
 
On Monday the weather is expected to take a turn for the better in the south and most of the east of the country however the northwest will remain cloudy. 
 
 
Temperatures on Monday will be significantly higher across the country with the mercury set to rise to 15C to 18C in most of the north and 17C to 22C in the south. 
 
Difficult roads 
 
Meanwhile it's unlikely to come as a surprise that the roads will be busy over the Easter weekend in France. 
 
Bison Futé, the French government's traffic info service has classed the roads as orange, meaning traffic will be "difficult" across the whole of France, from as early as Friday. 
 
 
Photo: Screenshot/Bison Fute
 
On Friday, the traffic will be difficult on the motorways, including the A7 between Lyon and Orange and the A61 between Carcassonne and Narbonne, as well as on the roads leading to the Alps.
 
On Saturday, most of the country is classified green, meaning traffic will not be difficult, although drivers could encounter some traffic in Brittany in the north west, Pays de la Loire in western France, Normandy in the north west, Centre-Val de Loire in the north and the French Alps. 
 
Drivers are also likely to face some difficulties on the roads on Monday also classified orange by Bison Fute when people are returning home. 
 
Traffic will be dense in the direction of major cities according to Bison Futé, as well as on the A13 in Normandy, the A10 between Tours and Orleans and the A11 between Angers and Chartres.
 
Photo: AFP
 
Bison Futé recommends avoiding the roads in coastal areas and big cities between 2 pm and 7 pm.
 
In the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France, traffic jams are expected on the A10 between 1 pm and midnight.
 
School holidays in Belgium, Luxembourg and Great Britain are also likely to increase traffic.
weatherroadseaster
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

