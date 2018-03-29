Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Samsung and Fujitsu pick France for new AI research centres

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
29 March 2018
09:04 CEST+02:00
technology

Share this article

Samsung and Fujitsu pick France for new AI research centres
A robot shakes salt over popcorn. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
29 March 2018
09:04 CEST+02:00
South Korean giant Samsung said Wednesday it will set up its third-biggest research centre for artificial intelligence in France.
The announcement was made by Samsung Electronics president and chief strategy officer, Young Sohn, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
   
At the same time, Japanese group Fujitsu also announced it would set up a European AI research centre in France, expanding the small research activities it already has in the country and transferring to it all of its researchers from elsewhere in Europe, Macron's office said.
   
Fujitsu's research centre would work in partnership with France's INRIA National Institute for Research in Computer Science and Control.
   
Samsung's new AI centre would be the group's third-biggest in the world after two in South Korea and the United States and would eventually employ more than 100 researchers, the French president's office said.
 
It would be headed by Luc Julia, the French researcher who invented Apple's voice-activated assistant Siri, and who has since moved to Samsung.
 
Until now, Samsung has employed only around 15 researchers at a small centre in France.
   
The announcements by Samsung and Fujitsu come as France ratches up its ambitions to become a leading site for AI research.
 
technology
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French strikes: The days to avoid train and plane travel in France this spring
  2. Eight ways the French celebrate Easter (including a gigantic omelette)
  3. Paris: Two charged with anti-Semitic murder of 85-year-old Holocaust survivor
  4. Air France staff announce two more days of April strikes
  5. Map: The 222 towns across France set for a major makeover
Advertisement

Noticeboard

28/03
Monthly Paris Expat Theatre Night - drinks + show!
28/03
Paris Playhouse Youth Drama Classes
27/03
English proofreading
19/03
Free home diagnostic for any damp or humidity issues
19/03
Anglophone junior photographer available
19/03
Job
View all notices
Advertisement