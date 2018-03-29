Map: The 250 crumbling French monuments set to be restored thanks to new lottery

The list of the 250 crumbling French monuments set to benefit from the country's new special edition lottery and scratchcard game has been revealed.

The new "heritage lottery" set to launch in September will help finance restorations of both protected and unprotected monuments around France.

First, scratchcards with images of the monuments will be sold from September 3rd and then on September 14th the Heritage Lotto will be held, with all the revenues from the games going to France's heritage foundation.

It is hoped that the lottery, first announced last December , will make €15-20 million, half of which will finance the most urgent work while the rest will be divided up between the other selected sites.

All the French regions are represented on the list.

So far the 250 most urgent restoration projects have been announced and those less urgent will be revealed later, according to RTL

Villa Viardot. Photo: Renaud Camus/Flickr

In the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France monuments earmarked for restoration funding include the École Méhul de plein air, one of the open-air schools which opened after the First World War to children with physical and mental disabilities living in poor neighborhoods and the stunning neoclassical-style Villa Viardot (see above).

Meanwhile in Brittany, the 16th century Chapelle Sainte Suzanne and the Mouline de Boel, a 16th century windmill which was damaged by a storm in the 1960s have been chosen.

In the south west of the country, the Stations of the Cross (Le Chemin de Croix) in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and the Byrrh Winery in the Occitanie region were selected.

And in the south east, around the Riviera, several religious buildings including the Chapelle des Jésuites, the Maison seigneuriale synagogue and Eglise Saint-Thyrse are on the list of monuments set to receive some of the cash made from the lottery.

The amount of money the monuments will receive from the lottery will vary.

Some sites like the Couteaux caves in Haute-Loire will receive small budgets of €30,000 while others like Fort Cigogne in Fouesnant in Brittany will receive €3 million.

Zoom in on the map below to get a more detailed look at where there 250 monuments are in France. You can click on each icon to find the name of each one and to see the full list click on the top left icon with the arrow.