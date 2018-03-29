French university dean and professor suspended after students beaten by masked thugs

Photo: AFP

The French government has been forced to take action after law students at Montpellier University were beaten up by masked thugs in scenes that have prompted protests across the country.

The violence, part of which was filmed by students on their phones, happened on the evening of Thursday March 22nd when the law students occupied a lecture theatre as part of an ongoing protest against reforms to the university entrance system.

Students told of how a group of thugs armed with sticks stormed the lecture theatre and began to beat them in attempt to clear the room. One of those wielding punches was even a university professor, students claimed.

The professor, Coronel de Boissezon a specialist in the history of law did not deny throwing punches.

"When I am attacked I am not used to remaining passive," he said.

Some students needed hospital treatment for injuries sustained in the attack.

And it has emerged that the dean of the law department Philippe Pétel had encouraged the masked youths, believed to be from a far right group, to intervene.

French news site Mediapart published a video which appears to show the dean applauding the arrival of the masked men.

On Thursday France's Minister of Higher Education Frédérique Vidal announced that following a preliminary investigation, the dean and the professor accused of taking part in the attack will be suspended.

Both Pétel, who had already resigned and the lecturer have been taken in for questioning by police on suspicion of violence.

The scenes provoked protests outside Montpellier university and at other other higher education institutions across France.

Montpellier university has remained closed since the incident.

"The suspension of a university professor is not something that happens everyday but it was necessary in this case in light of the facts," said minister Frederique Vidal.

"There has been an extreme amount of emotion and I understand it. This emotion is justified but I call for appeasement," said Vidal.