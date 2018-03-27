Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
French police investigate 'No Jihadists' road signs at entrance to towns

27 March 2018
11:15 CEST+02:00

French police investigate 'No Jihadists' road signs at entrance to towns
Photo: Twitter
27 March 2018
11:15 CEST+02:00
Police have launched an investigation after "No Jihadists" road signs were put up around towns in south western France.

With tensions high following Friday’s terror attack that left four dead, motorists around south western France were met with an unusual set of signposts over the weekend. 

Fake road signs with the French word for Jihadists in capital letters and crossed out with a red line (see tweet below) were put up next to signs showing the entrance to French towns.

Seven such signs were erected at various entry points around the city of Toulouse.

Road authorities were quick to remove the signs before handing them over to police. 

Police have been analysing security footage in the areas where the signs were set up, reported Le Point newspaper

A police source told the paper that officers had taken samples from the road signs.

"We're trying to find out who is behind the signs and what their motivations are, even though it may seem self-evident," the source said. 

According to French news site Actu.fr, the signs were put up by members of far-right group Generation Identitaire, which has previously been connected to anti-Islam activity in the area. 

This report has not been confirmed.

South western France remains on edge after a terror attack on Friday in the nearby towns of Trebes and Carcassonne left four dead, including one policeman

 

