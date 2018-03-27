Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Map: The 222 towns across France set for a major makeover

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 March 2018
17:37 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Map: The 222 towns across France set for a major makeover
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 March 2018
17:37 CEST+02:00
The French government has unveiled a list of 222 French towns whose centres will be given millions of euros to be revitalized.
The "Action Coeur de Ville" plan will see €5 billion spent on rejuvenating the centres of 222 medium sized towns across the country over the next five years. 
 
Town authorities will be able to use the cash on an array of development projects, including housing, transport, education, cultural and sports offerings.
 
The list of towns that made the cut include Douai, Lorient, Troyes, Colmar, Limoges, Mont-de-Marsan, Avignon and Perpignan. (See below for a full list and map) 
 
"I am convinced that medium-sized towns are an essential area for the development of our territories," said Minister of Territorial Cohesion Jacques Mézard on Tuesday.
 
Mézard said medium-sized towns in France account for 23 percent of the overall population of France and 26 percent of jobs. But many towns in France have seen shops close in recent years with stores being left vacant. This is one problem the government wants to fix.
 
"Their vitality is essential because it benefits the entire town, and more broadly the surrounding urban and suburban areas. The heart of the city, in all the diversity of the French urban fabric, is the melting pot where civic life, economic life, social life is formed."
 
Medium-sized towns includes those with a population of 30,000 to 50,000.
 
 
 
 
 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French strikes: The days to avoid train and plane travel in France this spring
  2. Eight ways the French celebrate Easter (including a gigantic omelette)
  3. Paris: Two charged with anti-Semitic murder of 85-year-old Holocaust survivor
  4. Germany’s Siemens and France’s Alstom couple train units
  5. Air France staff announce two more days of April strikes
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/03
English proofreading
19/03
Free home diagnostic for any damp or humidity issues
19/03
Anglophone junior photographer available
19/03
Job
19/03
Work
19/03
Detached house Viager
View all notices
Advertisement