Paris: Gare du Nord train breakdown hits Eurostar services

The Local
26 March 2018
09:27 CEST+02:00
Eurostar and other rail passengers travelling through Gare du Nord in Paris on Monday morning faced severe delays after a local train broke down at the entrance to the station.

Rail services in and out of Europe's busiest rail station were hit by major delays on Monday morning with some services announcing delays of several hours.

Eurostar services between Paris and London were among those hit.

The chaos began when a TER local train broke down at the entrance to the station earlier in the morning.

Rail traffic was completely stopped at 6:25 am French rail operator SNCF said.

"All our teams are mobilized to repair the problem and allow traffic to return to normal as soon as possible," said a tweet from SNCF.

 

 

 

 

 

 

