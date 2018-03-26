Paris: Gare du Nord train breakdown hits Eurostar services

AFP

Eurostar and other rail passengers travelling through Gare du Nord in Paris on Monday morning faced severe delays after a local train broke down at the entrance to the station.

Rail services in and out of Europe's busiest rail station were hit by major delays on Monday morning with some services announcing delays of several hours.

Eurostar services between Paris and London were among those hit.

Service update: Any passengers travelling from and to Paris today, please be aware that we're currently experiencing delays due to a domestic train that failed at the exit of Paris Gare du Nord. We're very sorry for these delays. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) March 26, 2018

The chaos began when a TER local train broke down at the entrance to the station earlier in the morning.

Rail traffic was completely stopped at 6:25 am French rail operator SNCF said.

"All our teams are mobilized to repair the problem and allow traffic to return to normal as soon as possible," said a tweet from SNCF.