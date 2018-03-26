Paris: Anti-Semitism fears over brutal murder of 85-year-old Holocaust survivor

Photo: AFP

The discovery of the body of an 85-year-old Jewish woman during a fire at her Paris home has raised fears of another brutal murder motivated by anti-Semitism in the French capital.

The emergency services were alerted after two fires had broken out at the apartment in the 11th arrondissement where the Jewish woman, an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor, lived alone.

According to a source close to the case, the first autopsy revealed the existence of stab wounds on the body of the victim.

While the motive for the murder is currently unknown, the Paris prosecutors are "not ruling out any theories".

The victim, Mireille K., was "of Jewish faith," said the Protection Service for the Jewish Community (Service de protection de la communauté juive, SPCJ) a body which keeps close watch an anti-Semitic acts in France.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

She was also "a survivor of the roundup of the Vel 'd'Hiv'" in July 1942 - the roundup and deportation of more than 13,000 Jews from a Paris cycling track ordered by Nazi officers in 1942 - said French MP Meyer Habib after meeting with one of the victim's sons.

While the investigation has not yet suggested there is an anti-Semitic motive to the murder Jewish organisations in France are keen to make sure French police don't ignore the possibility.

"The investigation does not reveal any anti-Semitic elements, however, this path has not been ruled out to date and needs to be further explored," said the SPCJ which works with the police.

France's leading Jewish umbrella group CRIF (Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions), said in a statement that it "expects the authorities to operate with the utmost transparency in the ongoing investigation so that the motives for this barbaric crime are known to everyone as soon as possible."

Although the investigation is at an early stage, the killing has echoes of the murder of Sarah Halimi (see tweet below), an Orthodox Jewish woman who was brutally murdered in her own home, also in the 11th arrondissement, by her neighbour in April 2017.

The president of Jewish community group the Consistoire Israelite, Joel Mergui, told AFP that he wanted to "understand what happened and not let the same silence that followed the murder of Sarah Halimi a year ago in the same arrondissement happen again."

Paris woman’s brutal murder declared anti-Semitic act: After initially balking at ascribing killing of Sarah Halimi to anti-Jewish sentiment, magistrate now accepts hate crime element in indictment against Kobili Traore https://t.co/AOfI3FwVHk TimesofIsrael pic.twitter.com/Gfs4yKO0Y4 — Jewish Community (@JComm_BlogFeeds) February 28, 2018

Anti-Semitic violence

The most recent figures available show that anti-Semitic violence increased by 26 percent last year in France and that criminal damage to Jewish places of worship and burials increased by 22 percent.

A record 7,900 French Jews emigrated to Israel in 2015 following the deadly jihadist shooting at a Parisian kosher supermarket two days after the attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

That exodus has since slowed, but a spate of anti-Semitic attacks since have continued to frighten one of Europe's biggest Jewish communities, numbering an estimated half a million.

A global study in 2014 found that one in three French people held anti-Semitic views, although experts suggested the figure exaggerated the problem of anti-Semitism in France.

"Stating 18 million French people show signs of anti-Semitic attitudes seems excessive to me," Marc Knobel, head of studies at CRIF told The Local at the time . "I have never seen a figure like that before."

"I don't doubt that anti-Semitism exists in certain categories of the French population, and there is anti-Semitic violence in France, but France is not an anti-Semitic country," he said.