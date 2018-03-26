Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Not rude, just French': Fired waiter claims discrimination against his Gallic culture

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 March 2018
09:05 CEST+02:00
frenchrude

Share this article

'Not rude, just French': Fired waiter claims discrimination against his Gallic culture
Photo: Tatyana A./Flickr
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 March 2018
09:05 CEST+02:00
A French waiter fired for being "aggressive, rude and disrespectful" says his behavior wasn't out of line -- he's simply, well, French.
Guillaume Rey, who worked at a Vancouver restaurant on Canada's Pacific coast, filed a complaint with British Columbia's Human Rights Tribunal against his former employer, claiming "discrimination against my culture."
   
The restaurant, operated by Cara Operations, accused Rey of violating its code of conduct and said he persisted in his behavior despite verbal and written performance reviews.
 
In alleging discrimination Rey said French culture just "tends to be more direct and expressive."
   
He owes his sacking to his "direct, honest and professional personality," which he acquired while training in France's hospitality industry.
   
Both parties agree Rey performed well at his job despite his allegedly disagreeable demeanour.
   
The restaurant and its parent company had attempted to dismiss the complaint but tribunal member Devyn Cousineau denied that application, clearing the path for a yet unscheduled hearing.
   
She said the application's denial should not be seen as an indication of the case's outcome.
   
"Mr Rey will have to explain what it is about his French heritage that would result in behavior that people misinterpret as a violation of workplace standards of acceptable conduct," she wrote in her decision.
 
READ ALSO:

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

frenchrude
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Three dead after jihadist goes on shooting rampage in southern France
  2. What we know about the terrorist shooting spree near Carcassonne
  3. Arnaud Beltrame, French cop who 'died a hero'
  4. Air France cancels a quarter of flights on Friday due to strike action
  5. France salutes heroic cop shot by jihadist after swapping places with hostage
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/03
Free home diagnostic for any damp or humidity issues
19/03
Anglophone junior photographer available
19/03
Job
19/03
Work
19/03
Detached house Viager
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
View all notices
Advertisement