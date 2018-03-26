Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French Alps: Two skiers swept to their deaths by avalanche

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 March 2018
09:01 CEST+02:00
avalanche

Share this article

French Alps: Two skiers swept to their deaths by avalanche
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 March 2018
09:01 CEST+02:00
Two skiers died in the French Alps on Sunday afternoon after an avalanche swept them away, mountain rescuers said.

The pair, both French and in their forties, were cross-country skiing in the hills overlooking the town of Modane in the southeastern Savoie region.

The avalanche -- which mountain rescuers said was triggered by the skiers at around 5:30 pm (1930 GMT) -- buried them as they climbed at 2,700 metres on the western slope of the Belle Plinier mountain.

Another skier who was with them was knocked over by the sliding snow but was not buried. He tried in vain to find them before going to a hamlet below to raise the alarm.

"He lost his personal belongings in the drift and was only able to report the accident fifteen minutes later," a mountain rescue spokesman said.

"The avalanche was apparently triggered by the trio passing," he added.

An investigation was opened by the high mountain gendarmerie platoon (PGHM) of Modane into the circumstances.

avalanche
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Three dead after jihadist goes on shooting rampage in southern France
  2. What we know about the terrorist shooting spree near Carcassonne
  3. Arnaud Beltrame, French cop who 'died a hero'
  4. Air France cancels a quarter of flights on Friday due to strike action
  5. France salutes heroic cop shot by jihadist after swapping places with hostage
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/03
Free home diagnostic for any damp or humidity issues
19/03
Anglophone junior photographer available
19/03
Job
19/03
Work
19/03
Detached house Viager
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
View all notices
Advertisement