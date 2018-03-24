France mourns death of hero gendarme who took place of supermarket hostage

"Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame has passed away. He died for his country. France will never forget his heroism, his bravery, his sacrifice," the minister wrote on his Twitter account.
Beltrame was shot and stabbed after swapping himself for a hostage in a rampage and siege President Emmanuel Macron branded "an Islamist terrorist attack".
Le lieutenant-colonel Arnaud Beltrame nous a quittés.— Gérard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) March 24, 2018
Mort pour la patrie.
Jamais la France n’oubliera son héroïsme, sa bravoure, son sacrifice.
Le coeur lourd, j’adresse le soutien du pays tout entier à sa famille, ses proches et ses compagnons de la @Gendarmerie de l’Aude. pic.twitter.com/I1h8eO7f9a
He died of his wounds Saturday, becoming the gunman's fourth victim.
In a statement from the Elyséé presidential palace Emmanuel Macron also praised the "exceptional courage" of Beltrame.
Arnaud Beltrame put himself in harm’s way to save another human being. It cost him his life. We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to this hero. pic.twitter.com/SC8Z2cyQjP— Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) March 24, 2018
Speaking at the scene on Friday Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said a police team immediately intervened after the start of the siege at around 11 a.m.
They managed to get some of the people out," he said, but the attacker kept one hostage back as a human shield.
Beltrame then offered to take the hostage's place and remained holed up with Lakdim while negotiations to end the standoff continued.
The officer "left his telephone on the table", to allow police that had surrounded the building in the sleepy town of 5,000 inhabitants listen in, Collomb said.
"When we heard shots the GIGN (an elite police force) intervened," the minister said.
Beltrame's name was the top trend on Twitter on Saturday morning as people in France and around the world lined up to pay tribute to the gendarme.
I don’t like the word hero. It’s overused. But my god is it applicable here. French gendarme Arnaud Beltrame handed himself over to an ISIS-inspired gunman yesterday to save a hostage’s life. In the ensuing raid, he was shot & spent the night fighting for his life. He just passed https://t.co/I1FvnLpfCH— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) March 24, 2018
The face of a true hero of France. A nation in your debt. Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. RIP. pic.twitter.com/gTkI6wkhLe— Andrew Neil (@afneil) March 24, 2018
This is Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. A French police officer. Yesterday he voluntarily took the place of a female hostage in a terror attack. It’s now been confirmed he was killed. Hero. pic.twitter.com/4u6tt0w0nw— Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 24, 2018
When I grow up, I want to be Arnaud Beltrame. Be Arnaud Beltrame. Be a hero. pic.twitter.com/eaJVxhwz96— Rickey Gevers (@UID_) March 23, 2018