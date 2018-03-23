What we know so far about the French supermarket shooting

Photo: AFP

At least three people were believed to have been killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket near Carcassonne in southern France on Friday morning. Here's what we know so far about the ongoing situation.

What happened?

On Friday morning news broke of separate incidents in and around the historic town of Carcassonne, south west France that were later linked.

The first incident saw a man drive a vehicle at high speed towards a group of four CRS policemen who were jogging in the town of Carcassonne. He had apparently been following the police who were based in Marseille but were on placement in Carcassone.

The man tried to run the police over. He then opened fire, firing five shots and leaving one of the officers injured on the shoulder. Police said the bullet passed 3cm from his heart but the injured man is not believed to be in a critical condition.

Previous to that incident the attacker had hijacked a car in which he left the driver injured and killed the passenger.

After attacking the police the gunman then drove the vehicle 5 km away to the nearby town of Trèbes where he opened fire in the Super U supermarket while shoppers were inside. Two people were killed with the victims believed to have been a member of staff and a customer.

The gunman then took an unknown number of shoppers hostage.

An unknown number of customers fled trough emergency doors with many taking refuge in a nearby Peugeot garage.

It then emerged the gunman still held one shopper hostage inside the store but agreed to release the shopper in exchange for a policeman. Before entering the supermarket the officer had called a colleague and left the call open so his colleagues could hear what was happening inside the store.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said that just after 2.30pm specialist commando units launched a raid on the supermarket when they heard shots being fired. The gunman was killed in the assault but the officer who had been exchanged for the hostage was left seriously injured after being shot.

French gendarmes block an access to Trebes. Photo: AFP

Was it a terror attack?

Several witnesses reported that the gunman shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he opened fire in the supermarket. The cry which means "God is great" in Arabic has been uttered by jihadists in previous terror attacks.

French prosecutors then quickly announced that the gunman had claimed allegiance to the Islamist extremist terror group Isis and that they were treating the incident as a terror attack.

Specialist anti-terror prosecutors in Paris took charge of the investigation and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also said: "Everything points to this being an act of terrorism."

President Emmanuel Macron said: ""The terrorist threat remains high because many individuals have become radicalized."

Photo: AFP

What do we know about the gunman

According to witnesses the gunman said he wanted to "avenge Syria" and demanded the release of Salah Abdeslam, the surviving member of the jihadists who carried out the November 2015 Paris attacks and remains in French prison awaiting trial.

Witnesses say he was armed with a knife, a pistol and grenades.

Police are believed to have identified him by the registration plates on the car he used in the attack.

The latest reports claim the gunman was 25 year old French Moroccan.

He is believed to have been known to French intelligence services after coming on their radar for being radicalized. France Info quoted sources who said he was active on social network sites frequented by extremists. He had also spent time in prison in 2016 and is suspected of having travelled to Syria at some point.

How great is the terror threat in France?

The shootings come with France still on high alert after a string of jihadist attacks since 2015, including an attack on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket as well as the attacks on bars an music venues in Paris.

In July 2016, in another attack claimed by Isis, a man drove a truck through revellers celebrating Bastille Day in the Riviera resort of Nice, killing 84 people.

If the link to Islamic State is confirmed, the attack would be the first major incident since the election of centrist President Emmanuel Macron in May last year.

A state of emergency put in place just after the Paris attacks was finally lifted in October last year, but soldiers continue to patrol major tourist sites and transport hubs under an anti-terror mission.

The last incident in France treated a terror attack occurred in Marseille last October when two students were stabbed to death at the train station. The attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" and he was later claimed by Isis as "one of their soldiers".

French authorities regularly give updates on the number of thwarted attacks.

Authorities said they had foiled 20 attempted attacks last year and two more in 2018.

"Twenty attempts were foiled in France in 2017. We have to be vigilant everywhere," Collomb told Le Progres newspaper in January.

"Today no part of the territory is free of risk," he said.