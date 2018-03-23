French Property of the Week: Riverside stone farmhouse in heart of la France profonde

Photo: Leggett Immobilier

If it's the peaceful life you are after then this property - which some would consider a bargain - that lies by a river in the heart of rural France will get you calling your bank manager.

Where is it?

This stunning property is located next to the river in a hamlet near the village of Preuilly-sur-Claise in the Indre-et-Loire in west-central France.

Preuilly-sur-Claise has all local amenities including a supermarket, bars, restaurants, a bank and a bakery.

The house is within easy reach of the Loire Valley chateaux and the nearest of these, Azay-le-Ferron is home to La Haute Touche -- the largest safari park in France.

But the appeal for animal lovers doesn't stop there. The property is also located near the Beauval zoo which has rare, giant pandas.

The cottage is also in the ideal spot for exploring the wine growing areas of the Loire, as well as medieval villages such as the beautiful Angles sur L'Anglin, Loches where Joan of Arc met with the King of France and Amboise, the resting place of Leonardo da Vinci.

Preuilly-sur-Claise is an hour's drive from Poitiers airport (73 km) and just over an hour from Tours airport (85 km) both of which have flights to the UK and elsewhere in Europe.

It is also half an hour's drive (34 km) from the nearest TGV at Châtellerault.

Map: Google maps

How much does it cost?

The property is €200,090 or £175,039 or $246,838 depending on exchange rates.

Describe the property

This beautiful property has three bedrooms, one bathroom and is a total of 190m2.

The main entrance takes you into the heart of the home, a large French kitchen with an original fireplace. Off to the right is the large open plan living/dining room with exposed beams and a woodburner in the fireplace. The property also has a gas fired central heating system.

The property also has an space and a large bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

The garden has a fantastic natural water feature, a spring which trickles through it. There are also numerous outbuildings including a barn, pig-sties, a bread oven and a stable.

There is a small road which runs between the property and the river but the field (2970m2) next to the river also belongs to the property and has fishing rights.

Why buy it?

Estate agent Leggett Immobilier says: "This characterful property is full of original features, enjoys an exclusive location overlooking the river and is only around 1km from a village with all amenities, simply stunning.

"All in all this really is a wonderful property in a superb location. Yes there is some updating to do but it is well worth the effort."

And the pictures