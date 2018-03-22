Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Air France to cancel a quarter of flights on Friday due to strike action

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 March 2018
14:19 CET+01:00
air francestrike

Share this article

Air France to cancel a quarter of flights on Friday due to strike action
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 March 2018
14:19 CET+01:00
Air France passengers are set to face yet more travel misery after the airline cancelled 25 percent of its flights on Friday.
Air France can only ensure 75 percent of flights on Friday due to a strike held by 11 trade unions, the company announced on Thursday. 
 
That means that just 70 percent of its long-haul flights and 80 percent of the airline's medium-haul flights would be running. 
 
Unions have called the strike to demand a 6 percent pay rise across the board to make up a loss of their spending power in recent years due to stagnating wages.
 
Management is offering a basic increase of 1 percent to be paid in two installments and a range of incentives, which trade unions have dismissed as "small change".
 
According to figures reported in the French press, the number of strikers will be higher among Air France pilots with 35 percent set to join the walk-out compared to just 31 percent of cabin crew staff as well as 29 percent of ground staff.
 
Air France says the flights impacted will be the same as those that were cancelled for the February 22nd strike by Air France workers.
 
 
While all Air France's long-haul flights out of Orly and CDG were set to take off as scheduled on Thursday, some 25 percent of the carrier's medium-haul flights in and out of CDG were set to be hit. 
 
And passengers were also expected to experience major delays even if their flights survived the cull.
 
 
air francestrike
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French rail strikes: The 37 days to avoid train travel in France this spring
  2. 20 English words that should be banished from French
  3. How Thursday's mass strike action in France could affect you
  4. Paris sex doll brothel 'encourages rape', but police say it's legal
  5. Map: The towns in France where you can travel around for free
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/03
Free home diagnostic for any damp or humidity issues
19/03
Anglophone junior photographer available
19/03
Job
19/03
Work
19/03
Detached house Viager
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
View all notices
Advertisement