Air France to cancel a quarter of flights on Friday due to strike action

Photo: AFP

Air France passengers are set to face yet more travel misery after the airline cancelled 25 percent of its flights on Friday.

Air France can only ensure 75 percent of flights on Friday due to a strike held by 11 trade unions, the company announced on Thursday.

That means that just 70 percent of its long-haul flights and 80 percent of the airline's medium-haul flights would be running.

Unions have called the strike to demand a 6 percent pay rise across the board to make up a loss of their spending power in recent years due to stagnating wages.

Management is offering a basic increase of 1 percent to be paid in two installments and a range of incentives, which trade unions have dismissed as "small change".

According to figures reported in the French press , the number of strikers will be higher among Air France pilots with 35 percent set to join the walk-out compared to just 31 percent of cabin crew staff as well as 29 percent of ground staff.

Air France says the flights impacted will be the same as those that were cancelled for the February 22nd strike by Air France workers.

While all Air France's long-haul flights out of Orly and CDG were set to take off as scheduled on Thursday, some 25 percent of the carrier's medium-haul flights in and out of CDG were set to be hit.

And passengers were also expected to experience major delays even if their flights survived the cull.