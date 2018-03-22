'Stop Macron': How the French feel about the latest crippling strikes

An employee of the French state owned railway company SNCF walks by empty platforms on March 22, 2018 Photo: AFP

As France faced another day of disruptive strikes by rail workers and public service workers on Thursday, the French held very different opinions towards those who were causing the travel chaos.

A wave of industrial action hit France on Thursday with rail and public service strikes causing headaches for commuters and passengers.

But rather than getting the full support of the country they were hoping for, the unions' latest move to pressure the government prompted divided opinions.

However a surprising detail was revealed by the poll which showed that in spite of the fact that a small majority supported the strikers, most respondents (six out of ten) also supported most of the planned government reforms which they see as a way to avoid services going downhill.

Hey #macron you make fun of Democracy, you make fun of people who deserve a decent life. So if that's what you call moving Europe forward, you'd better be aware of the coming fights. #greve22mars #enfiniravecmacron #servicepublic #nonalaprivatisation. — Enguerrand (@EnguerrandLove) March 22, 2018 "How to stop Macron? #Simple #Basic #22March #Strike22March #Togetherinthesocialbattle

Meanwhile, others voiced their frustration with the strikers.

"I regret to announce to the strikers that they can't bother me during this #Strike22March or in the future, I can get everywhere on foot hahaha :D. Bravo Macron for reforming this situation and the SNCF in general: frequent delays, more and more accidents and massive debt!" wrote one Twitter user.