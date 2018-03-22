French rail strikes: The 37 days to avoid train travel in France this spring

AFP

French rail workers announced a wave of rolling strikes from April to June that threaten to cause travel misery for passengers across the country. Here's a look at the dates you might want to avoid the country's trains.

Rail unions have described the move to hold a series of two-day rolling strikes throughout the spring as "innovative".

The rolling strikes will be carried out on two days out of every five until June 28 unless the government drops its plan, which includes stripping new recruits of jobs-for-life and other benefits, the CGT said on Thursday after a meeting of rail operator SNCF's four main unions.

With the government planning to push through the reforms using parliamentary decrees rather than putting them to a vote by MPs it appears both sides are entrenched in their positions, which means bad news for passengers.

Although the strikes may yet be called off if negotiations succeed it appears unlikely given the anger among unions for whom scrapping the special employment status of rail workers, who often have to work weekends, nights and holidays is a red line.

The unions took the step of announcing the dates on which they plan to strike, which will total 36 days plus the one-day strike taking place on March 22nd to coincide with a civil servants nationwide walk-out.

The impact on rail services including TGVs, TER and Intercité trains won't be known until a day or two before the strikes when SNCF will know how many workers have answered the unions call to walk out.

Their aim is to bring the country to a standstill and hope the public turns against the government as happened in 1995 when a rail strike lasting several weeks paralysed France and forced ministers to back down.

SNCF has announced that they will not be selling train tickets for those days in April when rail workers are due to strike.

(The Local)

Guillaume Pepy, head of SNCF said the announcement by unions was "bad news for the 4.5 million French people who take the train everyday".

Laurent Brun, head of the CGT Cheminots rail union, put the blame on the government.

"The unions see no will to negotiate on the part of the government... and take responsibility for an intense and long-lasting conflict," he said.

But transport minister Elisabeth Borne said they must move quickly to get the SNCF back on sound financial footing before passenger rail traffic across Europe is opened to competition next year.

"This is a necessary, indispensable reform," she told BFM TV on Thursday.

"My hope is not a test of strength, my hope is for negotiations."

