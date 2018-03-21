Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French chefs make mouths water in a global celebration of country's cuisine

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 March 2018
12:59 CET+01:00

Share this article

French chefs make mouths water in a global celebration of country's cuisine
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 March 2018
12:59 CET+01:00
Truffled frogs legs with spiced raisins, and apple and pear tart with prune and Armagnac ice cream... French chefs were setting out on Wednesday to whet the world's appetite.

Some 3,300 restaurants in more than 150 countries are taking part in the "Good France" festival, from small village cafes in rural Gascony to three-star Michelin chef Paul Pairet's hip "multi-sensory" dining club, Ultraviolet, in Shanghai.

Dinners are also being held in French embassies across the world as a part of the festival which was inspired by the legendary chef Auguste Escoffier's "Epicurian dinners" in 1912 when diners in the great global capitals sat down to the same menu.

The French menus will vary this time, however, with Good France's founder, superchef Alain Ducasse, saying Japanese chefs might be making boeuf bourguignon with local beef.

"It is about influence, about exporting French food culture," he told AFP.

"Even if the beef for the boeuf bourguignon in Japan is Japanese it would be better to drink a French wine with it," he joked.

Ducasse insisted that France was the "world leader in gastronomy and it should not be shouted down by countries who came late to the table but shout louder than us."

The festival is dedicated to the memory of Paul Bocuse, the "pope" French cuisine, who died in January aged 91.

This is the fourth year in which the dinners have been held, with French President Emmanuel Macron aiming to have 10,000 restaurants taking part by 2020.

READ ALSO:

 

The French eating habits the world should learn from

 

 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France 'does not recognize' Russian vote in Crimea
  2. 20 English words that should be banished from French
  3. 17 French words we've stolen and reinvented in English
  4. Paris sex doll brothel 'encourages rape', but police say it's legal
  5. Map: The towns in France where you can travel around for free
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/03
Free home diagnostic for any damp or humidity issues
19/03
Anglophone junior photographer available
19/03
Job
19/03
Work
19/03
Detached house Viager
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
View all notices
Advertisement