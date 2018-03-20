Map: The towns in France where you can travel around for free

Photo: AFP

Paris might be considering making public transport free but did you know a growing number of French towns have already taken the radical step. Here's a map of where in France you can travel without coughing up the cash.

The seaside town of Dunkirk in northern France, whose network extends to 200,000 people, is the latest town to announce plans to make travelling around on public transport completely free.

After making bus tickets free at the weekends in 2015, Mayor of Dunkirk Patrick Vergriete called this next step -- set to happen September 2018 -- will be nothing short of a transport "revolution".

Dunkirk, France has made all its public transport free to motivate more people to take buses, and avoid driving! https://t.co/5c536uSA04 — 10:10 climate action (@1010) October 31, 2017

"Not only are we redistributing spending power," he told Le Parisien . "But we are getting rid of inequalities by providing better access to jobs and leisure facilities.”

Last summer Niort in western France became the 15th town in France to introduce completely free public transport (see map below for full list) in a bid to crack down on traffic problems and boost the local economy.

There are also nine other French towns offering partially free public travel, with users paying only on certain days or in certain areas.

These are Compiègne (which started the ball rolling way back in 1975!), Neuves-Maisons in eastern France, Carhaix in the north west, Vitre in the west, Gap in the east, Manosque and Aubagne in the south east, as well as Libourne and Muret in the south west.

Supporters say the scheme encourages people to use public transport instead of cars and boosts economic activity in town centres

And a study showed that once Dunkirk made it free to travel by bus on weekends, the number of users increased by an average of 5,000 users a day, with families, young people and the elderly benefiting the most.

There is also the argument that it provides a car-free solution for the future.

However detractors, including France's national transport network GART, say that towns should be introducing means tested travel rather than making it free for everyone.