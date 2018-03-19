Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

More snow and ice complicates travel in Paris and Normandy

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 March 2018
09:06 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

More snow and ice complicates travel in Paris and Normandy
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 March 2018
09:06 CET+01:00
Paris and much of the surrounding region as well as parts of Normandy were on alert on Monday morning after snow fell overnight, making travel a little complicated for commuters.

The departments on alert were Calvados, Eure, Manche, Oise, Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-MArne, Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Essonne and Val-de-Oise.

Although the weather warnings may only stay in place until mid-morning.

The reason for the alert is due to overnight snow, between 1cm and 3cm on average, although local areas saw up to 5cm.

Although there was only light snow and nothing compared to last month's snowy period the fact temperatures remained slightly below zero on Monday morning meant the snow and ice caused problems for certain travellers.

In certain areas lorries were barred from the main roads, including on the RN 118 road in Île-de-Fance until Monday afternoon.

France's traffic monitor Bison Futé warned that driving might be difficult on the motorways, A13, A28, A1 and the N154 in the Île-de-France region.

Paris police chief Michael Delpuech warned motorists to avoid taking their cars until Monday afternoon.

Paris transport authority RATP said that the Metro and RER train services were running as normal although certain bus routes had been affected by the snow.

Temperatures are to remain chilly for much of the week although France should warm up gradually as the week progresses, weather agency Météo France forecasts.

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France 'does not recognize' Russian vote in Crimea
  2. French rail strikes: Here are the 37 days to avoid train travel this spring
  3. Massive Côte du Rhône fine-wine fraud uncovered by French police
  4. Macron, Merkel promise EU reform roadmap by June
  5. African, EU states focus anti-trafficking efforts at source
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
12/03
Sharon Salzberg Meditation Workshop in Paris
28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
View all notices
Advertisement