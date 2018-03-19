More snow and ice complicates travel in Paris and Normandy

Paris and much of the surrounding region as well as parts of Normandy were on alert on Monday morning after snow fell overnight, making travel a little complicated for commuters.

The departments on alert were Calvados, Eure, Manche, Oise, Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-MArne, Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Essonne and Val-de-Oise.

Although the weather warnings may only stay in place until mid-morning.

The reason for the alert is due to overnight snow, between 1cm and 3cm on average, although local areas saw up to 5cm.

Although there was only light snow and nothing compared to last month's snowy period the fact temperatures remained slightly below zero on Monday morning meant the snow and ice caused problems for certain travellers.

In certain areas lorries were barred from the main roads, including on the RN 118 road in Île-de-Fance until Monday afternoon.

France's traffic monitor Bison Futé warned that driving might be difficult on the motorways, A13, A28, A1 and the N154 in the Île-de-France region.

Paris police chief Michael Delpuech warned motorists to avoid taking their cars until Monday afternoon.

Paris transport authority RATP said that the Metro and RER train services were running as normal although certain bus routes had been affected by the snow.

Temperatures are to remain chilly for much of the week although France should warm up gradually as the week progresses, weather agency Météo France forecasts.