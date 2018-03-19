Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Facebook sorry for blocking bare-breasted French icon

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 March 2018
09:16 CET+01:00
facebook

Share this article

Facebook sorry for blocking bare-breasted French icon
Marianne, a symbol of the French Revolution, in "Liberty Leading the People," by Eugène Delacroix Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 March 2018
09:16 CET+01:00
Facebook admitted on Sunday making a mistake after it banned an advert featuring French artist Eugene Delacroix's famous work, "Liberty Leading the People," because it depicts a bare-breasted Marianne, a national symbol of the French Republic.
The 19th-century masterpiece was featured in an online campaign for a play showing in Paris when it was blocked on the social networking site this week, the play's director Jocelyn Fiorina said.
   
"A quarter of an hour after the advert was launched, it was blocked, with the company telling us we cannot show nudity," Fiorina said.
   
He then posted a new advert with the same painting with the woman's breasts covered with a banner saying "censored by Facebook", which was not banned.
 
   
Delacroix's subject who brandishes a French flag in the painting is not just any woman -- she's Marianne, a national symbol of the French Republic.
   
Fiorina had already tried twice before in June without success to use the painting, which once featured on a franc bank note, in publicity for the theatre.
 
But by Sunday the US social media giant had a change of heart and apologised "for this error".
   
"The work 'Liberty Leading the People' rightly has its place on Facebook... We have immediately informed the user that his sponsored publicity is henceforth approved," Facebook manager in Paris Elodie Larcis said in a statement.
   
"In order to protect the integrity of our service, we verify millions ofpublicity images each week and sometimes we make mistakes," she said.
   
With over one billion users, Facebook is often challenged over its authorisation or not of content on its site.
   
On Thursday, a Paris court threw out a case brought by a French teacher who wanted to sue Facebook over his claims that his page was censored when he posted a nude painting by Gustave Courbet.
   
The court however added that Facebook had made "a mistake" in not specifying to the user the reasons for its move.
facebook
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France 'does not recognize' Russian vote in Crimea
  2. French rail strikes: Here are the 37 days to avoid train travel this spring
  3. Massive Côte du Rhône fine-wine fraud uncovered by French police
  4. Macron, Merkel promise EU reform roadmap by June
  5. African, EU states focus anti-trafficking efforts at source
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
12/03
Sharon Salzberg Meditation Workshop in Paris
28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
View all notices
Advertisement