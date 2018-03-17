Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
French nationals feared dead after Swiss avalanche

French nationals feared dead after Swiss avalanche
A police handout shows a general view of an avalanche that swept away four people in Vallon d'Arbi in western Switzerland. Photo: POLICE CANTONALE VALAISANNE / AFP
Four people were feared dead Saturday after an avalanche hit the Swiss ski area of Vallon d'Arbi, with one body already recovered and rescue workers searching for three others.
Police in Valais canton said that search operations continued until 3:30am on Saturday, then resumed after a break at 9am.
 
"During the night, one body was recovered. The formal identification process is ongoing," the police statement said.
 
Those still missing were identified as a Swiss citizen and two French nationals.
 
Vallon d'Arbi is a route best suited to skilled skiers, which is sporadically closed for safety reasons. Tourism sites recommend visitors ski with a guide.
 
Police said the route was open at the time of Friday's avalanche.
 
The accident is the latest in a series of fatal incidents affecting skiers in Switzerland this season, with a series of avalanches killing three in the Swiss Alps last month.
