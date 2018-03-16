Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Paris to host its first official Saint Patrick's Day parade

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
16 March 2018
13:02 CET+01:00

Paris to host its first official Saint Patrick's Day parade
New York City police march on St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: AFP
Paris is due to hold its first official St Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday which will leave from the Irish Cultural Centre and then follow a route through left-bank Latin Quarter and 5th arrondissement.

It’s unlikely to get quite the same turnout as the march due to take place in New York, where around two million people are expected to attend, but will nevertheless draw a devoted band of enthusiastic Irish nationals living in France as well as French lovers of the Emerald Isle.

Ireland’s ambassador to France, Patricia O’Brien, is due to attend the event that has been organised by the Irish in France organisation, which was launched just a year ago.

Anyone wanting to join the parade is asked to turn up for the 1 pm start at the cultural centre, which is at 5 rue des Irlandais, and if possible to wear as much green clothing as they can.

The cultural centre will also be holding a series of events for adults and families throughout the day on March 17th, which is a national holiday in Ireland to honour the country’s patron saint.

And there will of course be plenty of “craic” to be had on Saint Patrick’s Day in the many Irish pubs to be found across Paris.

Sacré Coeur basilica will be among the Paris monuments that will be lit in green this weeked.

Disneyland Paris will also be going green for the day, with Irish dancers, face painters, concerts, and a green fireworks display planned.

Recent highlights

