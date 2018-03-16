France set for wintry weekend with snow forecast for the north

AFP

Parts of France will experience a sudden end to spring this weekend with temperatures set to plunge. Snow is even forecast for parts of the north of the country.

While Friday will be fairly mild and wet across the country, Saturday will see the Mercury dip throughout France and with it comes the prospect of snow.

"A new cold airflow from Scandinavia will hit France causing a dramatic drop in temperatures, well below seasonal averages, associated with a return of more winter conditions especially in the north of the country," said weather agency Météo France.

This icy spell will be no "Beast from the East" that hit western Europe from Siberia last month but Météo France says it is "remarkable" given how late it is in the season.

The cool air coming down from Scandinavia will hit the north of France on Saturday morning before moving off to the south and west.

The map below from La Chaine Météo shows which parts of France could be hit by a dusting of snow on Saturday, which includes the greater Paris region of Île-de-France.

However the snow is unlikely to settle given that the ground has warmed up significantly since "the Beast from the East" moved off.

According to forecasters there could be up to 15cm of snow locally in the north of Brittany and the Manche department of Normandy on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

L'air #froid qui nous parviendra ce #weekend, associé à une anomalie d'altitude (#GoutteFroide), devrait donner d'importants cumuls de #neige ❄️ sur les côtes de la #Manche et le nord de la #Bretagne ce dimanche ! 😮 pic.twitter.com/yR5jPgvx0L — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) March 15, 2018

There is also a light risk of snow across the country on Sunday as shown in the tweet below.

The cold spell is set to continue into next week with temperatures forecast to dip as low as -10C in the Massif-central and the north east of the country.

In general on Monday temperatures will be between 5C to 8C lower than average for the time of year across France.

Temperatures will rise steadily throughout next week as spring makes a return, hopefully staying put this time.