'No other explanation': Macron supports UK in blaming Russia for spy attack

AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 March 2018
10:17 CET+01:00
russia

The French President Emmanuel Macron has backed the UK's claim that Russia was behind the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy.

"Since the start of the week, Britain has kept France closely informed of the evidence gathered by British investigators and of elements demonstrating
Russian responsibility in the attack.

"France shares Britain's assessment that there is no other plausible explanation and reiterates its solidarity with his ally," Macron's office said
after a Thursday morning call between the French leader and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

"The President of the Republic and the Prime Minister condemn all use of chemical weapons. They recall the importance of full compliance with international conventions and their commitment to the fight against impunity for the use of chemical weapons.

"The President of the Republic and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom have agreed on the importance of European and transatlantic unity in the response to this event. They will stay in close contact over the next few days."

Earlier in the week Macron  had "assured May of France's full solidarity with the United Kingdom," but refrained from pointing the figure at the Kremlin for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter 

British police have said the case is being as an attempted murder.

A British diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said London was "grateful for French solidarity at this time".

"As President Macron said this morning, the unity of our European and transatlantic alliance is essential as we respond to Russian behaviour."

On Wednesday, May expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city
of Salisbury, as the standoff with Moscow -- which denies responsibility -- escalated.

 

russia
