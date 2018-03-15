Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Air France passengers face more travel misery as unions plan strike

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 March 2018
09:23 CET+01:00
air france

Share this article

Air France passengers face more travel misery as unions plan strike
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 March 2018
09:23 CET+01:00
It looks like there will be more turbulence ahead for France's national carrier Air France as unions voted for a strike on March 23rd and pilots backed the notion of walk-outs for longer than six days.

Air France pilots are in a long running dispute with bosses over salaries and this week overwhelmingly backed the principle of staging industrial action that could last longer than six days.

But a more immediate problem for the airline is that 11 unions representing all Air France staff including cabin crews and ground staff have backed a call to strike on Friday March 23rd.  

The call to strike is also motivated by a dispute with unions claiming workers have seen a cut in their spending power due to stagnating wages. They are demanding a 6 percent rise while management is offering a basic increase of 1 percent to be paid in two installments and a range of incentives.

Unions have dismissed the offer as "small change".

After a meeting with Air France chiefs, who are desperate to avoid another strike after February's industrial action led to scores of cancellations, a union spokesperson said: "Management has at no time tried to resolve the situation ad has even tried to divide the workers with a proposition to individualize pay rises.

"The strike planned for March 23rd will go ahead."

Air France staff held their first strike on February 22nd which led to half the airline's long-haul flights from Paris being cancelled. Many short haul flights were also grounded around the country.

"Air France regrets this situation and is making every effort to minimize the inconvenience this strike action may cause to its customers," it said in a statement.

 

air france
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 25 maps that paint the picture of Paris
  2. The culture shocks about working in France you need to overcome
  3. French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91
  4. Baker in France slapped with €3,000 fine for working too hard
  5. Paris: Black-clad protesters prompt partial evacuation of Louvre
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/03
Sharon Salzberg Meditation Workshop in Paris
28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
View all notices
Advertisement