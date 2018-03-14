Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French cinema industry to get new equality watchdog in wake of Weinstein scandal

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 March 2018
08:57 CET+01:00
cinemafilm

Share this article

French cinema industry to get new equality watchdog in wake of Weinstein scandal
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 March 2018
08:57 CET+01:00
France's National Cinema Centre (CNC) on Tuesday announced new gender equality measures, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the US.

"The Centre wants to be a motor of equality policies in the areas of cinematic and audiovisual production," CNC president Frederique Bredin said in

a statement.

Among the measures announced by the body is the creation of a new equality watchdog for the sector, which will produce an annual report of "gender statistics" on employment terms, salaries and other aspects.

The CNC will also insist on gender equality on festival juries and in its own commissioning.

Finally the body will launch a study into the employment trajectory of women who graduate from colleges it supports.

Last month hundreds of French actresses and personalities launched an appeal for donations to women who have been the victims of violence, inspired by the Time's Up movement in the United States.

More than 100 women have accused Hollywood mogul Weinstein of impropriety going back 40 years, triggering a US reckoning over harassment and abuse that has toppled a litany of powerful men in various sectors.

Weinstein, a twice-married father of five, is being investigated by British and US police, but has not been charged with any crime. He denies having
non-consensual sex and is reportedly in treatment for sex addiction.

cinemafilm
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 25 maps that paint the picture of Paris
  2. French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91
  3. Paris: Black-clad protesters prompt partial evacuation of Louvre
  4. Le Pen plans to change party name from National Front to National Union
  5. 'Vote with your feet': London bans French ad campaign to lure UK firms after Brexit
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/03
Sharon Salzberg Meditation Workshop in Paris
28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
View all notices
Advertisement