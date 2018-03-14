Au revoir spring: France set for a return of winter weather

File photo: AFP

The mercury is set to dip dramatically in France over the coming days just when you'd have been forgiven for thinking winter was over. There could even more more snow in parts of the country.

Just as the country began eagerly anticipating the full arrival of spring sunshine, France's national weather agency Meteo France has announced yet another cold snap is set to hit at the weekend.

After a few days of rain and temperatures of between 10C and 17C around the country, the mercury will drop by around 10C on Saturday through to Monday, the weather agency said.

That means that after a short taste of spring, the cold snap will see temperatures plummet to between -4C and 2C due to another cold blast from Siberia.

In Paris temperatures look set to drop to 1C on Saturday with a chance of snow, while in Brittany temperatures will be at around 4C.

There is also the prospect of snow in Normandy.

The map below from La Chaine Météo shows the parts of France that could see snow at the weekend.

Weather predictions for Sunday 7am-1pm. Map: Meteo France

Frost is predicted to hit most of the north of the country and there could be widespread snowfalls too.

However it's unlikely we'll see the snowy scenes of the end of February as the ground is likely to be too warm for it to settle.

Weather predictions for Monday 1am-7am. Map: Meteo France

Authorities have said it is possible that 1-2cm will hit parts of the north of France including the Aisne department, as well as the Oise and Somme departments on Monday.

Retour du froid !!! : Un nouveau Paris-Moscou "pourrait" avoir lieu entre le 24 et 26/3 avec une moins grande vigueur puisque les T° min pourraient tomber a -4/6°C accompagnée de chute de neige sur l'Est de la France selon le modèle GFS pic.twitter.com/Bv3YK9jf0B — Visio-Crop (@Luc_Lorin) March 11, 2018

The cold snap could continue until Tuesday, Meteo France said.