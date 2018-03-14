Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Au revoir spring: France set for a return of winter weather

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 March 2018
12:34 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

Au revoir spring: France set for a return of winter weather
File photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 March 2018
12:34 CET+01:00
The mercury is set to dip dramatically in France over the coming days just when you'd have been forgiven for thinking winter was over. There could even more more snow in parts of the country.

Just as the country began eagerly anticipating the full arrival of spring sunshine, France's national weather agency Meteo France has announced yet another cold snap is set to hit at the weekend. 

After a few days of rain and temperatures of between 10C and 17C around the country, the mercury will drop by around 10C on Saturday through to Monday, the weather agency said. 
 
That means that after a short taste of spring, the cold snap will see temperatures plummet to between -4C and 2C due to another cold blast from Siberia.
 
In Paris temperatures look set to drop to 1C on Saturday with a chance of snow, while in Brittany temperatures will be at around 4C. 
 
There is also the prospect of snow in Normandy. 
 
The map below from La Chaine Météo shows the parts of France that could see snow at the weekend.
 
 
 
Weather predictions for Sunday 7am-1pm. Map: Meteo France
 
 
Frost is predicted to hit most of the north of the country and there could be widespread snowfalls too.
 
However it's unlikely we'll see the snowy scenes of the end of February as the ground is likely to be too warm for it to settle. 
 
Weather predictions for Monday 1am-7am. Map: Meteo France
 
Authorities have said it is possible that 1-2cm will hit parts of the north of France including the Aisne department, as well as the Oise and Somme departments on Monday.
 
 
The cold snap could continue until Tuesday, Meteo France said. 
 
 
weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 25 maps that paint the picture of Paris
  2. French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91
  3. Paris: Black-clad protesters prompt partial evacuation of Louvre
  4. Le Pen plans to change party name from National Front to National Union
  5. 'Vote with your feet': London bans French ad campaign to lure UK firms after Brexit
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/03
Sharon Salzberg Meditation Workshop in Paris
28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
View all notices
Advertisement